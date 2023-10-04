Graham changing practice patterns

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas forward Jalen Graham has a different approach to practice this season.

"Jalen Graham's practice habits are dramatically different than last year," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Dramatically.

"He's done an incredible job of understanding expectations and then following through on his part."

Graham, a 6-10 fifth-year senior from Phoenix, transferred to Arkansas last year after playing three seasons at Arizona State.

Playing for Musselman and his expectations for practice, Graham said, was a drastic change from Arizona State.

"Two different types of intensity," Graham said. "I had to get acclimated to what was going on at Arkansas.

"It took me a little bit longer, but I think I've figured it out."

Graham and his new practice habits will be on display for fans to see when the Razorbacks play their Red-White intrasquad game at 6:30 tonight at Barnhill Arena.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., admission is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Red-White game is being played a couple of weeks earlier than previous years.

Arkansas will play exhibition games against Texas-Tyler on Oct. 20 and Purdue on Oct. 28, then open the regular season against Alcorn State on Nov. 6.

"I think the reason we set up our schedule the way we did was so the players had something every week to look forward to," Musselman said. "Eight of the 10 weeks in the summer [for practices] is a long grind, and then you've got this 3 1/2-week segment [in the fall] without playing a game.

"So I certainly think that the Red-White game, they'll be anxious for that."

Graham had six games last season in which he scored 10 or more points, including 26 against Florida and 16 against North Carolina-Asheville, Alabama and South Carolina.

But in 31 games off the bench, Graham averaged 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 9.4 minutes despite shooting 65.5% (74 for 113) from the field.

Graham's numbers were a significant drop from his previous season when he averaged 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 23.5 minutes at Arizona State.

"I needed to be out there playing more and helping my guys, but that starts with me," Graham said. "I'm not blaming anybody else but myself that I didn't play more."

Inconsistency in practice and games, the need to play better defense and limit turnovers often kept Graham on the Arkansas bench. In three NCAA Tournament games, he combined to play 15 minutes.

"I want to be one of the guys who contributes to a March run more than I did last year," Graham said. "Watching from the sideline wasn't good for me. That's not who I am.

"I want to help us win a lot of games."

Rather than go into the transfer portal in search of more playing time, Graham met with Musselman after the season and decided to return to Arkansas for the end of his college career.

"Me and Coach Muss talked about last year and what I could bring to the table this year," Graham said. "Having a year under my belt with Coach Muss and him knowing me and me knowing him now, I believed it would be a better relationship this year. It has been, and I'm excited."

Scoring inside never has been an issue for Graham, who has a variety of spin moves when he gets the ball.

Where Graham said he's improved from last season is being a more physical defender and rebounder, setting stronger screens, taking better care of the ball and being a more willing passer.

"When people collapse on me, I'm working on kicking the ball out," Graham said. "We've got a lot of good players, and I want to get them the ball when they're open.

"I also want to be more versatile on defense. My biggest goal coming into practice is showing Coach Muss I can play really good defense."

Junior guard Tramon Mark, a transfer from Houston, said he's been impressed with Graham's work ethic.

"Jalen's definitely one of our best practice players," Mark said. "I heard a lot of stories about last year, how he wasn't a good practice player. But this year, he really practices hard, and he's a good player all around.

"He has great footwork for a big man. He has great control of his body at his size."

Graham said he tries to focus on every rep in practice and always being intense.

"It's about knowing that every rep we do in practice is going to translate to the game," Graham said. "I want to go harder for the team as well as for myself.

"This being my last year, I want to take everything in and really go my hardest."