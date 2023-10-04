Heart-N-Hands talks tidying-up tips

Patsy Brown presented the program, Tips for Organizing and Tidying Up - Stop Hoarding at the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club meeting. The meeting and craft were held at Pursuit Church in White Hall.

Brown began by discussing why people are interested in organizing their homes.

No. 1: Organization saves time. Items are where they are supposed to be when needed. Think of the time spent looking for car keys or cell phone.

No. 2: Saves energy. No more searching through shelves to find bills, the checkbook or the matching shoe. It takes energy to move stacks of paper, clothing or shoes.

No. 3: Saves money. Immediately after a shopping trip, price tags are cut off clothing, and garments are hung ready for use.

There are many ideas when organizing a home. One way is for a person to start from a corner of the room and work themselves out. Shred old papers with personal information, including Social Security numbers, birth dates or addresses.

Another suggestion is emptying products from cardboard boxes into clear glass containers with lids. Then when you go grocery shopping, you know exactly how many crackers, snacks etc., are left so you don't buy extras that will go to waste.

Brown closed her program by discussing the benefits of organizing which include saving time, money and sanity. Organization provides closure and is calming.

Nancy Rosen, community service project chairman, thanked everyone who brought bibs for the Hope of the Delta.

Jody Stout, club president, discussed upcoming events:

mLeader Training and Council Board Meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service.

mOct. 10 is Fall Council at the Extension office.

mOct. 12 is the Heart-N-Hands EHC's next meeting at Pursuit Church. The meeting will include a silent auction to raise money for the club.

mArkansas Extension Homemakers Council Delta District Rally will be held on Oct. 17 at the Phillips Community College in Stuttgart.

mA county fellowship tour is planned to Helena-West Helena on Oct. 24.

mA county smorgasbord workshop will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Extension office.

After the meeting, Brenda Robinson taught the club members a Mason Jar Ring Sunflower Craft.