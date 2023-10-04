DEAR HELOISE: Since I like to recycle and reuse items, I thought I'd send you a hint for used spice bottles when they become empty. I buy the kind with the perforated holes so that the contents can be shaken out. Here are some uses for them:

Fill one with dusting powder. It makes less of a mess than a powder puff.

Store leftover glitter to use for various crafts.

Fill one with sugar and cinnamon, mix it together and use it on buttered toast.

Store toothpicks in one.

Put embroidery thread inside one and thread it through the holes. This prevents tangling.

I also store a little flour in one to sprinkle on meats before frying.

I store sewing needles in another, and that way, they don't get lost.

-- A Reader,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: You had a recipe for a cherry-pineapple cake that was delicious, but I've lost the recipe. It was so easy to make. Would you reprint it? I really need it for the coming holidays. It's a great dessert to take to parties.

-- June M.,

Montpelier, Vt.

DEAR JUNE: It's not only easy to prepare, but it can be done so quickly that it leaves you enough time to get ready for the parties. Here it is.

Cherry-Pineapple Cake

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple in heavy syrup

1 (21-ounce) can cherry pie filling (see note)

1 package yellow cake mix (2-layer size)

1 cup pecans, chopped

½ cup butter or margarine, chilled

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Spread pineapple with its syrup evenly in the pan. Spoon pie filling evenly over pineapple. Sprinkle dry cake mix evenly over the mixture and then the chopped nuts. Cut the chilled butter into thin slices; then put strips evenly over other ingredients. Bake for 50 minutes or until golden. Serve warm. Makes 8 servings.

(Note: You can replace the cherry pie filling with blueberry, apple or peach.)

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com