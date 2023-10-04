Happy birthday. You're ahead of your time in some way. You'll make your vision then take it back in step with the rest -- lucrative! You'll live differently, changing something as essential as your daily schedule, food or locality.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To do the right thing you must do it at the right time. Arguably, there are no inherently correct actions, just ones that beautifully fit a particular moment. Virtue relies on context.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are magic words you won't know your soul longed for until the moment their expression fills the void. This will happen soon. In the meantime, it's lucky and attractive to give yourself plenty of self-affirmation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): "Whoever obeys the gods, to him they particularly listen," said Homer in "The Iliad." Many relationships are best begun in obedience, especially where there's a mightily skewered power dynamic.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're like the post office, committed to deliver come rain or shine. Your plans (and your character) are bigger than the weather, the mood, the current drama and anything else you could encounter. You shall progress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When projects have a life of their own, it's a huge sign of success. It indicates that people and elements are interacting to create something bigger than the sum of its parts. You'll get out of the way and let it happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): With good people around you today, you won't worry about earning love or respect. You'll have it automatically, and it will bring you comfort and sustenance without asking for anything in return.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If you try to walk on water, you'll sink. Yet, when you try to sink, you'll float to the surface. As you navigate the day's elements, which will be much trickier than water, accept their natural qualities and adapt to them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Things start off well when you're not worried about how they will end. Such is the freedom you feel today. With your open mind and voracious curiosity, you'll let the adventure draw you in.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll prompt yourself. It helps your attitude. The question that's like a fuel injection: "What's good about this?" To see the good and build on it is the simple act that keeps you on the winning track.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Most people are not cheered by seeing people have fun without them, but many find animals enjoying themselves to be a reliable resource for mirth. You're sensitive to the feelings of others, and you'll need to be today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The intention of an action will affect the outcome. Even if two actions are identical, different intentions net different results, mostly because people can feel it. Trying to do what's right feels different from trying to avoid punishment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can be whimsical, and people love that about you. You can also stick to the script, which will be the order of the day. Don't stray too far from the main action because those who wander will get left.