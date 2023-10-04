Emma McGuiness and her husband are seeking $50,000 in damages after she suffered an "injurious 'wedgie,'" in which the Humunga Kowabunga waterslide at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon forced her one-piece bathing suit inside her body.

Salvatore Del Deo, a 95-year-old painter, of Provincetown, Mass., and his family will continue to live in and maintain a dune shack for five more years, as his legal team worked out an agreement with the National Park Service, which evicted them to start a bidding process for public leases, according to his son, Romolo Del Deo.

Antony Blinken, U.S. secretary of state, promoted his department's "music diplomacy" initiative by picking up a guitar and joining a band for a cover of Muddy Waters' "Hoochie Coochie Man," according to a video posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Henry Maklakiewicz III, Florida's former education chancellor, said he is "passionate about returning to lead the institution I fell in love with," as Broward College's Board of Trustees voted to appoint him as acting president.

Paul Penzone, sheriff of Maricopa County, Ariz., said at a news conference he will "depart from the office in January and clear the way so that during the last year of my term going into the election there aren't distractions."

Craig Ross Jr., 46, who's accused of abducting a 9-year-old girl during a family camping trip at Moreau Lake State Park, was arraigned overnight in Milton, N.Y., on a charge of first-degree kidnapping, the state police announced.

Hilary Batchelor, president of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, said a Vermont Roadside Historic Site Marker honoring snowboard manufacturer Jake Burton stands "where his first shop was -- where he did prototypes in his shop."

Thulas Nxesi, South Africa Employment and Labour minister, and lawmakers Cedric Frolick, Mosebenzi Zwane and Winnie Ngwenya were cleared of corruption by a parliamentary ethics committee.

Mike McKinley, police chief in Apopka, Fla., said at a news conference an 11-year-old boy was charged with attempted second-degree murder and his mother could be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor after the preteen retrieved a gun from his mother's vehicle and shot two 13-year-olds after an altercation at football practice.