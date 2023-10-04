Jessieville residents evacuated after gas line rupture; Highway 298 closed

HOT SPRINGS -- The Garland County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that Highway 298 is shut down to through travel, "as there is an active plume of fire, 200 to 300 feet high, contained to the gas pipeline."

The Garland County Communications Center said it received a call earlier in the day, at 4:45 p.m., regarding the pipeline explosion in approximately the 1070 block of Highway 298.

"No structures are involved, although one is close to the explosion area, but is currently being protected by Jessieville Fire Department," the sheriff office's post said.

"There are no injuries to report at this time, and any evacuees may go to the Jessieville High School safe room for a place to stay until this is contained," it said.

Residents in the Jessieville area were evacuated after the natural gas transmission line ruptured.

The evacuation area runs for up to 1 mile from the rupture, from approximately the 1000 block of Highway 298 to Harding Road on Highway 298.

Garland County Department of Emergency Management Director Bo Robertson said the break was off West Main Haul Road, near Highway 298.

According to the National Pipeline Mapping System, Enable Gas Transmission LLC operates the line.



