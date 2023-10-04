Judge’s son settles lawsuit against State Trooper over traffic stop

A June settlement payment of $267,500 has ended a Black lawyer's federal lawsuit against an Arkansas State Police trooper accused of racial bias during a 2020 traffic stop, court records show.

Lawyers for Marion Humphrey Jr. and state attorneys representing Trooper Steven Payton reached the agreement to dismiss Humphrey's 2-year-old lawsuit after mediation conducted by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe.

The arrangement includes State Police paying $35,000 in legal fees for Humphrey with no admission of wrongdoing by the agency. The settlement was first reported by the Arkansas Times.

Humphrey, the namesake son of a retired Pulaski County Circuit judge, sued the trooper over an extended stop and search of a U-Haul truck Humphrey was driving to Little Rock from Fayetteville on Aug. 20, 2020.

During that stop, which Humphrey -- then a law student -- maintained in his 2021 suit was unjustified to begin with since Payton, who is white, called for a drug dog to conduct a "sniff" around the truck and then searched the truck on the basis of that "sniff" without finding anything illegal. He then left Humphrey handcuffed in the back of Payton's police cruiser for an additional nine minutes while he wrote out a warning citation for careless driving after determining there were no grounds for arrest.

The litigation was based on three claims that Humphrey's civil rights were violated: that no justification existed for the initial traffic stop; that the stop was extended unjustly and without probable cause for more than an hour; and that once Payton had determined there was no cause for arrest, he deliberately left Humphrey handcuffed in the backseat of Payton's patrol car while he wrote out the warning citation.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky, presiding, dismissed Humphrey's two claims regarding the initial stop and the subsequent search of the U-Haul on the grounds of qualified immunity but found sufficient evidence that Payton should face trial on the third claim involving Humphrey's handcuffing.

Humphrey Jr. passed the bar to be certified as a lawyer in September 2021. His father has been an attorney since 1980. The senior Humphrey retired in 2010 after 20 years as a circuit judge to go into private practice.

Humphrey was represented by Conner Eldridge and Emily Neal of the Eldridge Brooks firm in Rogers, while Senior Assistant Attorney General Noah Watson and Assistant Attorney General Justin Brascher with Attorney General Tim Griffin's office served as Payton's attorneys.