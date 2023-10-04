PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Mavericks wipe out 12-2 deficit to claim second set

Natalie Throneberry, head coach of Fort Smith Southside, instructs her team, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, during the third set of the Lady Mavericks’ 3-1 win over Fort Smith Northside at Mavericks Arena in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/220923Daily/ for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



SPRINGDALE -- Fort Smith Southside wiped out a 12-2 deficit in the second set and went on to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 win... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Fort Smith Southside sweeps Har-Ber

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content