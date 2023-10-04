Must stand up to her

Rex Nelson's "The turning point" column should be reprinted daily until everyone has understood it. He is a staunch and loyal Republican who accurately describes Sarah Sanders as the "empress" who believes getting elected is more important than integrity, who hires pawns from out of state to help her push state leaders to shill for bad ideas copied from out-of-state lying propaganda machines of the rich.

We all need to stand up to her and say, "Enough!"

Government that works for the poor and middle class (folks like us reading this paper), not just the rich and powerful, is severely threatened by her actions.

Yes, things will get better when people learn to stand up and say enough to her kind.

Rex Nelson said we can dream that this will happen, but it needs to happen before more financial crises and before it is too late for our state and federal republic's survival.

BRUCE HAGGARD

Conway

Newspapers' decline

In the past couple of decades, 2,000 newspapers have closed. We can trace this beginning back to the 1980s, and the decline has accelerated today. Wikipedia notes that 70 million people are now in a news desert.

Yes, the Internet, decline of advertising revenue, social media and dumbing down of America can take some of the blame, but I believe this problem goes deeper than that.

In the early 1980s the Ronald Reagan Republicans began the assault on the middle class and education. The educated middle class are the ones that read the newspapers. Their efforts not only pushed down 42 million of the middle class, but $50 trillion of middle-class money went to the top 1 percent. Current data show that the earnings of the middle class have also dropped, and subscription costs have increased.

It does not take a highly intelligent person to realize that the support base for newspapers has declined significantly.

I believe the newspapers themselves shielding criticism of what is happening and leaning to the right to support the rich at the expense of the middle class are causing their own demise. When one supports the wealthy, they will eat with the poor, and when they support the middle class they will eat with the wealthy.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs

Summed up bravely

Thank you, Rex Nelson, for Sunday's column. I've already recommended it to two friends in case they missed it.

You have bravely summed up what many Arkansans are thinking about this governor. Let's hope the tide is indeed turning.

MELODIE MARCKS

Fayetteville

Instrumental doctor

As a young resident in internal medicine 50 years ago at UAMS, I had the good fortune of being among one of the best departments of medicine in the country, both at UAMS and at the LRVA Hospital, as in those days there was a great deal of crossover between those two institutions.

Chief among the faculty was Dr. Joseph Bates, who for decades was professor of medicine at UAMS and chief of medical services at the VA, and who passed away just this weekend. This newspaper has very well outlined his many accomplishments, and they are many indeed. He was quick to credit colleagues and collaborators, but he was instrumental in many initiatives in this state. He revolutionized the outpatient treatment of pulmonary tuberculosis; following his testimony before the Arkansas Legislature the two state sanatoria were closed; he was instrumental in the development of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health. He was a prolific publisher, based on both clinical and bench research; he performed the first PCR in this state. His resume and bibliography are extensive.

In addition to his public health initiatives, he was an unforgettable teacher, interacting with countless numbers of medical students, IM residents, pulmonary/ID fellows, and the occasional hapless rotating intern who ended up on his service. Famous for his daily 8 a.m. "morning report"--provided to him in his office by the on-call team from the night before--he left many of us feeling we'd just suffered a medieval inquisition.

But he was forever affable, humorous, welcoming, and always helpful. He taught us an approach to modern medicine, and as physicians from that era we are forever grateful. And the state of Arkansas, due to his many public health initiatives, is immensely better off.

STEVE A. JONES

El Dorado