Suspect arrested in shooting case

Little Rock police on Monday arrested a man charged in a shooting at a troubled south Little Rock apartment complex last week that left one person critically injured, according to reports from law enforcement.

Officers arrested Maliek Brooks, 20, of Little Rock at 7 Rosemont Drive around 4:30 p.m., serving a warrant for felony first-degree battery connected to a Sept. 27 shooting, according to an arrest report.

Brooks was a suspect in the shooting of Billy Williams, 34, at the Big Country Chateau apartments at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a police report. Williams was hit in the abdomen and was in critical condition at the time the report was written.

Although the incident report number had been redacted from Brooks' arrest report, and he was not fully identified in the incident report, the victim's address and apartment number on the arrest report match the one given in the incident report, which says a witness referred to the man who shot Williams as "Little Red." The arrest report lists "Red" as Brooks' alias.

The witness told police that Brooks forced his way inside the apartment and shot at her and Williams, the incident report states. The wounded Williams was not cooperative with police at the time, it adds.

Officers located bullet holes in the walls of the apartment, the incident report states.

Brooks was held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond on Tuesday night, an online inmate roster states. He pleaded innocent to the felony battery charge Tuesday, court records show.

The apartment complex has been in receivership since February at the order of the attorney general's office, an attempt to bring the apartments into line with city housing codes.

State regulators sued the complex's owners, alleging they violated the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act by renting out apartments that were barely livable.