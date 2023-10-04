Local gives to old field cause

Louise Tyler returned to Pine Bluff in 2009 and immediately her heart was heavy with sadness.

She grew up in Pine Bluff, gave birth to all but one of five children in the city and then left for California in 1969 when the city had close to 60,000 people. When she came back, the city's slow and sometimes not so slow deterioration and loss of population troubled her greatly.

"It's kind of depressing," she said. "All I could do is cry."

Tyler, who holds a doctoral degree in theology and is now a minister at St. Luke AME Church in Pine Bluff, turned to prayer. And that action has now turned to making a difference in Pine Bluff. Asked what moved her to donate money to a public works project, Tyler said "because this is our city."

"It takes all of us to come together to make it happen," she said. "I'm prayerful and I believe in God, and I want to see Pine Bluff return to its bigger self and its beauty. Pine Bluff is a beautiful little city, and I'd like to see it return to that."

On Monday night, at the Pine Bluff City Council meeting, Tyler was recognized for being in the lead to open her checkbook and contribute to an old ball field that Council Member Lanette Frazier is trying to bring back to life.

In response to Tyler's interest in contributing money for a single purpose, the city has opened the door for others to give in the same way. Frazier said citizens could also give money to the United Way of Southeast Arkansas and earmark the funds to go to the field, located on Miramar Drive, between Amis and Arlington streets.

Frazier said Tyler's contribution of $235 has already been the seed around which others are coalescing in their own efforts to help.

"Other people have now come forward," Frazier said Tuesday. "I'm just amazed at how all of this is coming together."

Council members received $25,000 this year for pet projects. Frazier said that once the ball field title has been secured by the city, she will give her portion to the renovation effort, and Council Member Glen Brown Sr., who has given $15,000 of his portion to the effort, said he would do the same next year if the discretionary funds were in the budget again.

Tyler spent her career in California helping people, working as a program developer in the LA Housing Department where she focused on assisting people in public housing find jobs. She said she knows it takes a village sometimes to make things happen.

"We all have to work together to get there," she said. "It's not a one-man show. This is a team effort."