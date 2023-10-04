LR officer relieved of duty with pay pending investigation into weekend shooting

A Little Rock police officer was relieved of duty with pay after shooting a suspect at the conclusion of a vehicle chase early Saturday, a Tuesday news release states.

Officer Johvoni McLendon, 25, who has worked for the department nearly three years, shot Brenden Johnson, 20, of Alexander around 2:07 a.m. near 8401 Mabelvale Pike after Johnson refused to get out of a pickup that officers had stopped at gunpoint, according to police spokesman Mark Edwards.

Johnson was in stable condition Tuesday, the release states.

Police think that Johnson was the driver of a 2016 Dodge Challenger that officers pursued early Saturday until they lost track of it near the scene of the shooting, Edwards said.

Edwards couldn't say why officers were pursuing the car, but an incident report stated it had been reported stolen.

Officers found the Challenger abandoned shortly before spotting the truck, which was circling the area. The driver tried to leave before officers stopped the vehicle with weapons drawn, police said.

Johnson was in the rear passenger seat on the driver's side, the release states, and when the driver of the truck got out at the direction of police, Johnson climbed behind the wheel and started to drive off, the release states. He refused to get out and McLendon shot him.

It wasn't clear Tuesday whether Johnson was armed, Edwards said. The two vehicles are listed in the incident report, but no list of seized property is included.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the release states, with a police internal investigation looking into the circumstances of the shooting and a separate criminal investigation underway.