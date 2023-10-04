Man accused of trying to hire hitman for yoga instructor challenges mental finding he is fit for trial

The lawyer for a Little Rock man accused of trying to have his former yoga instructor maimed announced on Tuesday the defense will challenge medical findings that the 69-year-old defendant is mentally ill but fit to stand trial.

State doctors have diagnosed Donald Edward Brown with major neurocognitive disorder but determined that the mental illness, while treated with medication, does not prevent him from standing trial on the charge of criminal solicitation to commit first-degree battery, which carries up to 30 years in prison.

Defense attorney David Parker told Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley that he will hire a private doctor to examine Brown to prepare to dispute that assessment at a later hearing yet to be scheduled. The judge will have the final say on whether Brown is fit for trial.

Whatley further said she would allow Brown to be released from jail if his lawyer can find a locked-down treatment facility that will admit Brown given the allegations against him. Brown, who has never been in serious trouble with the law before, has been jailed 16 months.

He is accused of trying to hire a hitman to maim his former yoga teacher, Lauren Collins, with police arresting him in May 2022 a few days after a private investigator reported that Brown had contacted him to try and hire him to kill the woman.

According to police, Brown was mad that Collins had expelled him from her classes because of "creepy" and frightening behavior. Other yoga instructors had also refused to take him on as a result of Collins' complaints about his behavior towards her, according to police reports. Collins, who is also an attorney, told authorities that she had barred him from her classes in 2019.

The investigator, Keith Rounsavall, recorded his meeting with Brown and provided the recording to police. Authorities said Brown had offered Rounsavall $1,000 to kill Collins or break her legs. Rounsavall countered in that meeting that $1,000 was not enough to get someone to murder her, stating that Brown would have to pay at least $20,000. Brown eventually agreed to pay $10,000 to have someone break her legs, but said he would need time to come up with the money, according to police.

Questioned after his arrest, Brown acknowledged to police that he had a meeting with Rounsavall but said he never went through with the plan. He later told authorities he had been mad at Collins at the time.

Brown has pleaded innocent by reason of mental disease to the Class A felony charge, which subjected him to a mental examination last year.

The resulting findings, presented to the court almost exactly a year ago, show that state doctors then found that Brown's condition made him incompetent to stand trial, reporting the neurocognitive disorder, a progressively deteriorating condition, prevented him from understanding the seriousness of his situation, including the potential consequences of the criminal case against him.

He did not appear capable of rationally thinking about his case or legal strategies to contest the allegations, doctors noted. Jailers reported that Brown had episodes in which he doesn't remember where he is or his cell number, even forgetting how to use stairs.

Testing showed he had "significant cognitive impairment," with his wife reporting that he had been displaying delusional beliefs since 2018, stating that he claimed to be communicating with celebrities like Sandra Bullock and Tom Cruise, sometimes sending money or providing financial information like his credit-card information and Social Security number to individuals he believed to be those actors.

Based on those findings, the judge ordered Brown to undergo further examination for doctors to determine whether Brown could ever be restored to sanity to face trial.

Over the past few days, examiners have submitted their latest findings to the court, reporting Brown continues to be diagnosed with the neurocognitive disorder, with that determination based on the conclusions of his previous examiner and new testing, the mental evaluation reports show.

"During today's evaluation, his symptoms seemed much improved, compared to 11 months ago," wrote psychologist Lisa Campbell, describing her August examination of Brown. "No delusional ideation was reported or observed. He was able to answer questions satisfactorily without confusion or tangentiality."

Campbell stated that the symptoms Brown manifested last year were possibly a result of his withdrawal from Xanax, the anti-anxiety medication, noting that he had come to jail as a reported "heavy user" of the drug for several years.

"Though the specifics of how much and how often he used Xanax are unknown, it is possible that some of his symptoms of mental disease could be accounted for by Xanax abuse," Campbell wrote in her report.

Further, Campbell concluded the medication Brown has been receiving since his last mental examination "could have helped improve his overall cognitive functioning."