Mounties, Rockets nab 1st-round lead

CABOT -- Weather could be a factor today during the final round of the Class 6A boys golf state tournament, so both Rogers and Little Rock Catholic did the next best thing beforehand.

Behind another riveting performance from Cohen Kinnard, Rogers motored its way to the 6A-West Conference title, while Catholic separated itself from its league rivals to capture the 6A-Central Conference crown at Rolling Hills Golf Course.

"I thought the guys really did a job [Tuesday]," Rogers Coach Marcus Alexander said. "The wind kind of picked up in the afternoon, but I think we kind of held it together and stayed patient. Some of our top players didn't necessarily start the way they wanted, but they stuck with it and waited for the game to catch up to them."

No one in the Mounties' league was able to catch up to Kinnard, who shot a 1-under 71 to earn 6A-West medalist honors. The junior had to miss 2022s, but his return has certainly been a boost, according to Alexander.

"He's been a stud, been our leader as far as scoring," Alexander said of Kinnard, who finished tied for 18th at the 2021 Class 6A state tournament during his debut season. "His family had to take a journey to Mexico for a job opportunity, so we didn't have him last year. Having him back is a breath of fresh air.

"But he came back playing like he did as a freshman. The biggest compliment to him is his maturity to be honest. Like [Tuesday], he didn't start out like he wanted to because he really believes he can go low. He does have another gear, but he just stayed patient and didn't let anything bother him."

In fact, there wasn't much that bothered the Mounties, who had five players shoot 79 or better in the opening round. Those totals boded well on a day where the weather was calm and hot for a while until the winds shifted considerably during the afternoon hours.

As a team, Rogers shot a 4-over 292 while Fayetteville fired a 299 to place second in the conference. Springdale Har-Ber came in third with a 311 followed by Bentonville's 312 and Fort Smith Southside's 322.

Catholic, which is aiming for its first state championship since 2021, had more than enough juice to run away from the rest of the 6A-Central pack. Adam Squires' 3-under 69 led a quintet of Rockets who each finished under 82. Cabot, led by conference medalist Gabe Haslauer's 67, collected second place at 302, while Jonesboro grabbed third after ending with a 314. Conway was next with a card of 322, and North Little Rock earned fifth with a 332.

Haslauer's 67 was the low-round of the day, giving him a 2-stroke lead over Squires.

The final round is scheduled to start today, but things could get dicey. Thunderstorms are forecast to move through the Central Arkansas area, including heavy rains in some places. Because of that, tournament officials moved up tee times from 9 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Whether or not the weather affects the event or the eventual outcome remains to be seen, but Alexander said he and his team will be prepared either way.

"Man, I did not see [forecast] at first," he said. "So we're going to have to go to the store and get a few pieces of equipment. Hopefully, there'll be no delays, and all the kids will be able to play.

"We've still got a day left, and anything can happen."