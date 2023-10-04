Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks is the latest celebrity to have a Barbie doll to be made in her likeness. And, less than 24 hours after its release, Nicks' Barbie has already sold out. The doll debuted on Mattel's site Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, the item was not available for purchase on the company's official website. Adorned in Nicks' signature "Rumours"-era get-up -- velvet black dress with long flowing chiffon sleeves, platform heel boots and a tambourine adorned with streamers -- the new doll is priced at $55 and, according to Mattel, is a "collectible doll that emulates her signature spellbinding style." "When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the 'Rumours' cover style, I was very overwhelmed," Nicks, 75, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "When I look at her, I see my 27-year-old self. All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back -- and then I see myself now in her face."

Actor and disability rights advocate Selma Blair on Monday helped President Joe Biden mark the legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act. Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, walked together with Biden to a ceremony on the White House's south lawn with her cane and her service dog, an English Labrador named Scout. Blair, 51, told a crowd of advocates attending the ceremony, "Although I'd had symptoms since the age of 7, it took a lifetime of self-advocacy to finally lead me to a diagnosis at age 46, after living most of my life in pain and self-doubt." She said Judy Heumann, an activist who helped secure passage of the legislation protecting the rights of disabled people being celebrated Monday and who died in March at age 75, "Taught me my worth." "The push towards equity continues," Blair said. "Our laws and policies must reflect that our disabled lives are not of lesser value." The Rehabilitation Act of 1973 prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in programs conducted by federal agencies, and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 prevents discrimination against disabled people on everything from employment and parking to voting. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.