Governor renews,

makes appointments

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office announced four reappointments and one new appointment to state agriculture boards this week.

Jeff Rutledge of Newport and James Whitaker of McGehee were reappointed to the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board, per the governor's announcement this week.

Donald Morton of Des Arc was reappointed to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board.

All three of their terms will expire June 30, 2025.

Joe Mencer of Lake Village was reappointed to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee and his term will expire on July 1, 2027.

Mike Pallone of Rose Bud was appointed to the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission to replace Christopher Kauffman and his term will expire January 14, 2028.

Sanders announced the appointment of eight members to the state Plant Board in August, which brought the board membership up to 18 members, just one person short of full board membership.

-- Cristina LaRue

Anthem Memory Care

takes over at LR site

Oregon-based Anthem Memory Care has assumed management of Pinnacle Place Memory Care, formerly known as Avenir of Little Rock, according to a Tuesday news release.

Under the management agreement, Anthem Memory Care will handle all aspects of Pinnacle Place Memory Care's operations and will add staff, technology and training programs to match its "approach to care," the release said.

The property at 8401 Ranch Blvd. expands Anthem's portfolio to 20 properties and marks the operator's entry into Arkansas.

"Anthem is so excited to support the terrific efforts of the staff of Pinnacle Place Memory Care," said Isaac Scott, chief executive officer of Anthem Memory Care. "In the short time we have worked with the team there we are confident that they are wholly dedicated to Anthem's purpose which is to Protect, Engage and Love People Living with Memory Loss."

Anthem Memory Care's communities in California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio and Washington manage more than 1,400 memory beds, the news release said. Anthem Memory Care is based in Lake Oswego, south of Portland.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

12.93 drop closes

state index at 839.22

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 839.22 down 12.93.

"Stocks sold-off on Tuesday as Treasury yields hit multi-year highs after jobs data pushed the case for the Federal Reserve to keep rates at current levels, perhaps even higher as we await earnings season," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. fell 3.5%

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.