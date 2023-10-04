No atonement for Kiffin or Ole Miss





FAYETTEVILLE -- Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin felt so bad about his team's performance in a 24-10 loss at Alabama on Sept. 23 that he apologized to Rebels Athletic Director Keith Carter, a Perryville native and former Ole Miss basketball star.

The Crimson Tide had struggled coming into the game, with a 34-24 loss at home to Texas before an underwhelming 17-3 victory at South Florida.

But instead of Kiffin finally getting a victory over Alabama and Coach Nick Saban for the first time, Ole Miss scored the fewest points in an SEC game in his four seasons.

"It was really discouraging," said Kiffin, Alabama's offensive coordinator from 2014-16. "I really thought this was our shot to beat these guys."

A week later, Kiffin didn't have to apologize to Carter or anyone else after the Rebels overcame a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat No. 13 LSU 55-49 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

It was the most points Ole Miss has scored against a ranked team -- surpassing the Rebels' 52-51 victory over the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks in 2021 -- and the 706 yards of total offense were the most ever allowed by LSU.

"Super proud of these guys for overcoming adversity in the game and the week," Kiffin said. "They took a lot of heat this week for their performance at Alabama, and that's good.

"The standards have changed around here."

Expectations are high for the No. 16 Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) going into their home game against Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) at 6:30 p.m. Central on Saturday.

"I'm sure for two days they heard how great they were from outside of here," Kiffin said Monday at his weekly news conference. "We made sure they saw they made a lot of mistakes in that game, in all three phases.

"Way too many penalties, poor decisions, and selfish decisions on some penalties because players are frustrated."

The Rebels were penalized 11 times for 121 yards against the Tigers.

"That can't happen, so we have a lot to work on." Kiffin said.

Ole Miss junior quarterback Jaxson Dart was SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week with Kentucky running back Ray Davis.

Dart completed 26 of 39 passes for 389 yards and a career-high 4 touchdowns against LSU without an interception. He also had 7 carries for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Tigers led 49-47 when Ole Miss started its final possession at its 12 with 2:36 left.

"I just thought we had an overwhelming amount of confidence," Dart said. "We'd been moving the ball all game long.

"Before I even went out to the huddle from the sideline, I knew we were going to score. I could see it in everyone's eyes ... how determined they were and focused."

The Rebels drove 88 yards and scored on Dart's 13-yard touchdown pass to Tre Harris with 39 seconds left. Harris, a senior transfer from Louisiana Tech, had 8 catches for 153 yards.

"To be honest, we had not hit on that play call all week," Harris said of the scoring play. "We really weren't repping it like crazy in practice.

"But as soon as I got the ball in my hands I knew I had to make a play. I smelled the end zone, and it was too close to not get the touchdown."

Kiffin said he would have preferred Harris go to the ground just short of the end zone.

"I actually was trying to yell at Tre," Kiffin said. "If you watch our last touchdown and do not understand why the head coach is not happy, it's because we're trying to signal to get him to go down and we got the signal in late.

"We want him to go down at the 1. Let the clock run all the way down and kick the field goal to win so that we wouldn't have to go back on defense against those guys.

"But you've heard me say, you never know why things happen. If we had, our defense wouldn't have been able to end on such a good note of stopping them like that."

Ole Miss held on when LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels threw an incompletion in the end zone on the game's final play.

"That was really exciting for it to end that way," Kiffin said. "Obviously, I wish we would've ended it earlier and not left them any time on the clock.

"But that made it very dramatic and exciting, something that I don't think anybody involved with our program will ever forget."

Dart has completed 91 of 142 passes for 485 yards and 11 touchdowns with 2 interceptions this season.

"I think Jaxson's played really well," Kiffin said. "I think that we didn't have a lot of help for him with everybody not being healthy at Alabama.

"His mentality of how he played and jumping over the guy [on a run] in the third quarter, it's awesome for your team."

Harris has 16 receptions for 341 yards and a team-high 6 touchdowns.

Other top targets for Dart are Jordan Watkins (29 catches for 450 yards) and Dayton Wade (23 for 367).

Sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins, who has been slowed by injuries, broke out against LSU with 33 carries for 177 yards.

The Rebels didn't allow a sack.

"I'm so proud of them," Dart said of his offensive linemen. "The criticism they've received, I know it's been hard on them.

"We just had to get back to our identity as a team of being a balanced offense. They took great ownership and accountability of how they performed last week and the weeks before.

"I knew after the very first drive that every single one of them was locked in."

Linebacker Ashanti Cistruck led the Ole Miss defense by sacking Daniels twice. Safety John Saunders had eight tackles.

Safety Trey Washington has a season-high 32 tackles for the Rebels.

Kiffin said he has challenged the defense this week to respond against Arkansas after allowing 637 yards to LSU the way the offense responded against LSU after being held to 301 yards at Alabama.

"Just use that as an example," Kiffin said. "The offense didn't play very well two weeks ago, then had a really good week of practice and played a lot better. So I just did the same thing for the defense."

The Ole Miss-LSU game drew a Vaught-Hemingway Stadium record crowd of 66,703.

"I'm excited about playing at home again," Kiffin said. "Hopefully, we'll have the same type of crowd that we did last week."



