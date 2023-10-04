BASEBALL

Francona steps down

Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona said Tuesday he's stepping away from baseball, ending a 23-year managerial career that began in Philadelphia, peaked with two World Series titles in Boston and concluded with an 11-season stay in Cleveland. Guardians president Chris Antonetti said Tuesday that Francona, 64, would have a role with the team moving forward. Slowed by serious health issues in recent years, Francona intends to spend more time playing with his grandchildren, getting healthy and enjoying an extended offseason after a 40-plus-years grind. "I need to go home and get healthy and see what I miss about the game," Francona said. "I don't foresee managing again." Cleveland finished the season 76-86 -- the club's second losing record since Francona took over as manager in 2013.

Surgery for Machado

All-Star third baseman Manny Machado had right elbow extensor tendon repair surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles and has an estimated recovery time of four to six months, the San Diego Padres announced. That timetable should have Machado back on the field sometime during spring training. Machado finished the season hitting .258 with 30 home runs and 91 RBI.

FOOTBALL

Rodgers' ankle also hurt

Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he has an ankle injury in addition to the torn left Achilles tendon that he is rehabbing after surgery. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the New York Jets quarterback said he is dealing with a deltoid issue. The deltoid is the main ligament of the inner ankle. Rodgers was wearing an ankle brace while walking with crutches on the sideline before the Jets' loss Sunday night to Kansas City. Rodgers, 39, reiterated that he has not ruled out returning this season. Jets Coach Robert Saleh said after the injury that it was season-ending. Rodgers had surgery on Sept. 13, two days after the injury. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in Los Angeles. There were reports Rodgers had a "speed bridge" procedure, which is designed to accelerate the rehabilitation process. A typical recovery period from a torn Achilles tendon is six to nine months.

Francis' plane lost power

The small plane crash that killed former NFL tight end Russ Francis and another man at an Adirondack Mountains airport occurred after the craft's engine apparently lost power, a federal investigator said Tuesday. Francis, 70, and Richard McSpadden, 63, had just taken off from the Lake Placid (N.Y.) Airport on Sunday afternoon in a single-engine Cessna 177 when the plane encountered trouble. The plane, which has two steering columns, had turned around in an attempt to land, officials said. "The engine apparently lost power," National Transportation Safety Board investigator Todd Gunther said at a briefing Tuesday. "The pilot, or pilots in this case, turned back toward the runway." Gunther said the plane hit a berm at the end of the runway and fell about 30 feet into a ravine, according to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. Multiple witnesses told investigators that the pilots called over the radio to say they had a problem and were returning to the airport, Gunther said.

MOTOR SPORTS

McLaren sues Palou

McLaren Racing is suing IndyCar champion Alex Palou for at least $23 million to recoup costs the team says it lost when the driver reneged on the contract he signed to join the team, Palou, a 26-year-old Spaniard, guaranteed that he had "no outstanding obligation under any contract or agreement" that would keep him from joining McLaren after the IndyCar season ended, according to the Sept. 29 filing in the High Court of Justice Business and Property Courts of England and Wales Commercial Court.The lawsuit is the latest twist in an ugly spat involving the driver and two teams: McLaren, which in July 2022 said it had signed Palou and had him earmarked for an IndyCar seat and a reserve driver role with its Formula One team, and Chip Ganassi Racing, which said it had the contractual rights for Palou for the 2023 season. Palou did not respond to a message left seeking comment Tuesday.