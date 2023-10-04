OL moves getting responses

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football players, and in particular quarterback KJ Jefferson and defensive tackle Cam Ball, are getting behind the changes on the offensive line that might take hold before the Razorbacks face Ole Miss on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Central in Oxford, Miss.

The Arkansas coaches have moved center Beaux Limmer back to his old spot at right guard, re-positioned long-time left guard Brady Latham to right tackle and slotted right tackle Patrick Kutas at center for the first two days of practice this week.

"It's been good," Jefferson said. "We've made a couple adjustments up front and those guys have handled it well. The main thing is to make sure PK [Kutas] is building confidence and getting his confidence level up each and every day with him getting back at center and making sure everybody is on the right page as far as communication with him."

Ball had an animated response when asked about the movement.

"I think they'll handle it well," Ball said. "Kutas was playing some center in the spring. And Brady, he's real versatile. He can play tackle well.

"And I saved the best for last because when it comes to Beaux Limmer going back to guard, man, it's a scary thing and I haven't seen it in a while.

"So when we did have a good-on-good period today and I saw it for the first time I had to buckle my chin strap a little extra because Beaux doesn't have to worry about getting the ball back to KJ anymore. So he can just come off full blast."

Ball said he had heard some rumors Limmer might go back to guard.

"When I saw it was true I was like, 'Let me tighten up my stance a little bit,' because I know about the old Beaux playing guard."

No time to celebrate

No one connected with the Arkansas football program was in the mood to celebrate after Saturday's 34-22 loss to Texas A&M, though quarterback KJ Jefferson set two career records late in the game.

Jefferson, a fifth-year senior and team captain, set Arkansas career records for touchdown responsibility with 78 and total offense with 8,408 yards.

Both had been held by Matt Jones, an Arkansas quarterback from 2001-04.

'If we would have won, then in the locker room that would've been a really special moment," Coach Sam Pittman said of acknowledging Jefferson's records in front of the team. "But it's really great. You've got to stay healthy for a long time and you've got to be a great player to set any kind of record.

"I'm real happy for him and I hope he puts it so far out there that the next guy has a way to go to catch it."

Late in the game when Jefferson's records were displayed on the massive video board at AT&T Stadium, a teammate pointed it out to him. Jefferson glanced at the scoreboard for a few seconds, but his serious facial expression did not change.





Personnel notes

Dominique Johnson worked at both tight end and running back on Monday during the media viewing portion of practice, and on Tuesday he stuck exclusively with position coach Jimmy Smith and the backs. After the first period ended and the players headed to group drills, Johnson checked in with tight ends coach Morgan Turner before being re-directed to the backs group.

Defensive end John Morgan III wore a green no-contact jersey for the second day in a row as he continues to recover from neck soreness.

Linebacker Mani Powell, wearing a heavy wrap on his left knee, worked on the sideline with other injured players during Tuesday's practice in full pads. Powell was helped off the field and limping during the Texas A&M game last week.

Luke Hasz was on the sideline sporting a sling for his broken left collarbone. Defensive end Jashaud Stewart, cornerback Quincey McAdoo and offensive linemen Terry Wells Jr., Luke Brown, Eli Henderson and Joey Su'a did rehab work along with Powell, the redshirt freshman from Fayetteville.

Defensive depth

Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson and Jaylon Braxton ran at first-team cornerback with the first unit during the fastball start Tuesday. They were joined by safeties Jayden Johnson and Al Walcott and nickel back Hudson Clark.

The front was composed of ends Landon Jackson and Trajan Jeffcoat, who have started all five games, tackles Cam Ball and Eric Gregory, and linebackers Chris Paul and Jaheim Thomas.

The second unit featured ends Zach Williams and Nico Davillier, tackles Taurean Carter and Keivie Rose, linebackers Antonio Grier and Jordan Crook, and defensive backs Kee'yon Stewart, Jaheim Singletary, Malik Chavis, TJ Metcalf and Dylan Hasz.

Fastballs

AJ Green had three consecutive runs with the top unit during fastball starts as lead tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders took a break during the period. Rashod Dubinion ran with the second group.

Sanders, who had 11 carries for 34 yards last week in his first game back from knee swelling, participated fully in other drills.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson ran a Run-Pass Option keeper through a nice gap on the left side on the first play of the sequence.

Jacolby Criswell did a "strike" pass to a motioning Isaiah Sategna around the left edge to open the fastball starts for the twos. Criswell went 2 for 2, as he completed a quick pass to Jaedon Wilson on the left flank on the second rep.

Dubinion bounced a run to the left edge, then burst through a gap over right tackle, after which defensive line coach Deke Adams commented, "Too much push!"

KJ and Dart

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who will square off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Central in Oxford, Miss., were among six SEC quarterbacks who made the cut to 25 players for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list Tuesday.

The other SEC quarterbacks in the top 25 are LSU's Jayden Daniels, Kentucky's Devin Leary, Tennessee's Joe Milton and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler.

Dart honored

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart shared SEC offensive player of the week honors with Kentucky tailback Ray Davis this week.

Dart accounted for 439 total yards and five touchdowns in the Rebels' 55-49 win over LSU. The 6-2, 220-pound junior completed 26 of 39 passes for 389 yards and a career-high 4 touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on 7 carries. Dart's rushing touchdown came with 5:06 remaining and he threw the game-winning touchdown pass with 39 seconds left.

Dart ranks 11th in career total offense at Ole Miss with 5,342 yards.

Extra points

Scouts from the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans attended Tuesday's practice.

The Razorbacks' 34-22 loss to Texas A&M last week represented a "scorigami," meaning it was the first such score of a football game in Arkansas history.