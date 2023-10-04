Online enticement of child gets Rogers man nearly 20 years in prison

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole after his conviction of online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

John Richard Dixon, 46, will serve 235 months behind bars followed by 20 years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas. Judge Timothy Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.

Rogers police identified Dixon in January 2022 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted law enforcement a Dropbox user had uploaded images of child pornography, the release states.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Dixon's home and seized electronic devices.

Analysis of Dixon's phone showed he was using internet applications such as Kik, Snapchat and TikTok to communicate with minors. One such communication involved an 11-year-old Dixon was communicating with via Snapchat, during which Dixon requested sexually explicit images from the minor, according to the release.

The Rogers Police Department and members of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tyler Williams and Carly Marshall prosecuted the case.