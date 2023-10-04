Rain forecast across most of state Wednesday, into Thursday

Most of Arkansas is forecast to get at least some rain on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said that the southwestern portion of the state will see the heaviest rainfall with around 2 to 4 inches expected.

Northern Arkansas could see up to 3 inches, while central and eastern parts of the state are forecast to see around an inch of rain. Southeastern Arkansas is expected to see the least amount of rain, Condray said Wednesday morning.

“Portions of southeastern Arkansas could struggle to see half an inch,” Condry said.

Little Rock's Wednesday morning showers could last into the afternoon or possibly early evening hours, he said.

“Then Little Rock will get a break overnight and could see some more rain early Thursday,” the forecaster said, “Overall, it is looking like the area could get anywhere from half an inch to an inch.”

Condry said that any rain will help ease some of the dryness.

“It will certainly help, any rain we get will help,” he said, “Some of the drought conditions in southern Arkansas could drop off after this rain.”

However, he said that parts of central and eastern Arkansas would get enough rain to either improve or maintain the moderate or severe drought conditions.

“It won’t make it worse, but I don’t think it will be enough to totally improve the conditions,” he said, “What we need is a few systems like what we’re going to see today and tomorrow back to back, that would help.”

Just over 10 counties in the state have a burn ban in effect, but over half of the state, especially in the central and eastern portions of Arkansas, are at a moderate risk for wildfire danger, a map from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture showed Wednesday at 10 a.m.

There might be some lightning or thunder with the rain this week, and possibly a few gusty winds, but Condry said the weather service is not expecting severe weather.

Flash flooding could be a concern closer to the Texas-Arkansas border, the forecaster said.

“If flash flooding was going to happen, it would most likely happen in the southwestern part of the state, but it isn’t too likely because it has been so dry. That doesn’t mean that an area with isolated heavy rainfall couldn’t see rainfall that would end up covering a road, so it is always something to watch out for,” Condry said.

After the rain, temperatures will be cooler around the state, he said.

“This weekend will certainly feel like fall, we’re looking around at highs near the 60s and low 70s on average,” Condry said.