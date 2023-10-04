State’s September general revenue declines by $48.3M from year ago, still beats forecast





Arkansas' general revenue collections in September declined by $48.3 million, or 5.7%, over the same month a year ago to $801.3 million, but still beat the state's forecast by $77 million, or 10.6%.

The state's individual income taxes and sales and use taxes are state government's two largest sources of general revenue.

The state's individual income tax collections in September slipped from the same month a year ago, while the state's sales and use tax collections increased in September over the same month a year ago, the state Department of Finance and Administration said Tuesday in its monthly report. Both sources of general revenue in September exceeded the state's forecast.

The largest amount of general revenues collected in any month of September is the $849.6 million collected in 2022, said Whitney McLaughlin, a tax analyst for the finance department.

John Shelnutt, the state's chief economic forecaster, said Tuesday the decline in the state's general revenues in September compared to a year ago resulted largely from a combination of slower income tax collection growth and income tax cuts.

"I think generally outperforming the forecast is an indication that we are still doing well and better than expected at this stage in the forecast," he said, when asked about the state of the economy in Arkansas. "I think generally consumers have done better than expected and this transition to more normal income tax liability has taken longer to settle out back to normal levels. ... It all comes back to both income and spending in the economy running better than expected."

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the maximum authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act.

The state's Revenue Stabilization Act distributes general revenue to state-supported programs such as public schools, the state's universities and colleges, human service programs, and prisons and other corrections programs.

The state's net general revenue in September dropped by $60.2 million, or 7.9%, from the same month a year ago to $705.9 million, but beat the state's forecast by $74.9 million, or 11.9%.

September is the third month of fiscal year 2024, which ends June 30, 2024.

During the first three months of fiscal 2024, total general revenues dipped by $22.4 million, or 1.1%, from over the same period in fiscal 2023 to $2.05 billion and outdistanced the state's forecast by $132.3 million, or 6.9%.

So far in fiscal 2024, the state's net general revenues have dropped by $73.3 million, or 4%, from the same period in fiscal 2023 to $1.77 billion and beat the state's forecast by $108.2 million, or 6.5%.

The state's net general revenues "are $108 million above forecast after the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024, pointing toward continued strength in the Arkansas economy," Jim Hudson, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, said in a written statement.

In the regular session earlier this year, the General Assembly and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized a $177.7 million increase in the state's general revenue budget to $6.2 billion in fiscal 2024, with most of the increase allocated to education and corrections programs.

GENERAL REVENUE SURPLUS

In May, the finance department projected a $423.3 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2024 on June 30, 2024. State finance department officials said last month the enactment of Act 6 in last month's special session cut the projected general revenue surplus from May to about $174 million.

Shelnutt said Tuesday the finance department doesn't have immediate plans to adjust the general revenue forecast issued in May, "not with warning clouds in the U.S. economy with oil prices and with expected declines that we have in the forecast for income effects, mainly in corporate and individual estimated payments and interest rates that have not topped out yet."

During the Sept. 11-14 special session, the Legislature and the Republican governor approved an income tax cut package that trimmed the state's top individual and corporate income tax rates and created a temporary nonrefundable income tax credit for low-income and middle-income taxpayers.

Act 6 cut the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.7% to 4.4% and the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.1% to 4.8%, starting in tax year 2024, according to the finance department. The 4.4% individual income tax rate will include Arkansans reporting more than $87,000 in net income and apply to their income of $8,801 and above under the measure, the department said. That top rate also will include Arkansans reporting net income up to $87,000 and apply to incomes between $24,300 to $87,000.

The top corporate income tax rate of 4.8% will apply to the net income of corporations exceeding $11,000 starting in tax year 2024, under Act 6, according to the department.

Act 6 creates a nonrefundable tax credit of up to $150 for individual taxpayers in Arkansas with net incomes of up to $89,600 and a temporary credit of up to $300 for married taxpayers filing jointly with net incomes up to $179,200 only for tax year 2023, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration. The temporary credit will phase out for individual taxpayers with net income up to $103,600 and married taxpayers filing jointly with net income up to $207,200.

Cutting the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.7% to 4.4%, effective Jan. 1, 2024, is projected by the finance department to reduce state general revenues by $75 million in fiscal 2024 and $150 million in fiscal 2025, and trimming the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.1% to 4.8%, effective Jan. 1, 2024, is projected to reduce state general revenues by $17.2 million in fiscal 2024 and $34.5 million in fiscal 2025.

The state Department of Finance and Administration has projected the temporary income tax credit will reduce state general revenues by $156.3 million in fiscal year 2024, which started July 1 and ends June 30, 2024.

The Legislature will convene in a fiscal session starting in April to consider enacting the Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal year 2025 starting July 1, 2024.

To prepare for the fiscal session, Sanders has signaled she wants to slow the recent growth of the state's Revenue Stabilization Act in fiscal year 2025.

State government's recent trend has been to grow the Revenue Stabilization Act by an average of 3% a year and consistent growth "will result in an increase of over $186 [million]" in fiscal year 2025 and "if we continue this trend, our RSA will reach $7 billion annually by 2028," the governor's office said in a cabinet meeting follow-up document dated Thursday.

According to the governor's office document, $100 million has already been committed to achieve the goals of the LEARNS Act -- Sanders' signature education initiative -- and other smaller commitments exist.

"Expect no additional funding over your [fiscal year] 2024 allotment," the governor's office document states. All Cabinet secretaries are directed to review their proposed fiscal year 2025 budgets and identify how they will contribute toward budget savings goals.

"Specific attention should be given to finding savings and efficiencies in operations, eliminating duplicate programs or programs that have outlived their need, streamlining processes, and improving the delivery of services."

The governor's office document warns to expect an even more rigorous review in preparation for the next biennium's budget in fiscal year 2026 and fiscal 2027.

SEPTEMBER'S DETAILS

According to the finance department, September's general revenues included:

A $11.5 million, or 3.2%, dip in individual income tax collections from a year ago to $349.9 million, exceeding the state's forecast by $39 million, or 12.5%.

Withholding is the largest category of individual income tax revenues.

Individual withholding revenues increased by $0.8 million, or 0.4%, compared to a year ago to $226.9 million in part from withholding income tax rate reductions and minor payday timing benefit compared to a year ago. The withholding revenues fell short of the state's forecast by $1.6 million.

Individual income tax collections from returns and extensions increased by $4.6 million to $27.8 million over a year ago and beat the state's forecast by $13.9 million.

Individual income tax collections from estimated payments decreased by $17 million compared to a year ago to $95.2 million, but exceeded the state's forecast by $26.7 million.

A $8.2 million, or 2.8%, increase in the sales and use tax collections from a year ago to $296.9 million, beating the state's forecast by $17.6 million, or 6.3%.

Shelnutt said the state's sales and use tax collections for retail trade increased by $4.7 million, or 4.3%, in September over a year ago.

He said there were other large gains in sales and use tax collections in September compared to a year ago in construction, manufacturing, real estate, rental, leasing, professional, scientific and technical services, and moderate gains in accommodation and food services, including restaurants, and other services.

But Shelnutt said the state's motor vehicle sales tax declined by $6.5 million, or 19.7%, compared to a year ago in part as a result of a law that extended the time period authorized for motor vehicle registration from 30 days to 60 days. The law became effective Aug. 1.

"It is mixed with actual sales activity in that sector," he said.

A $44.7 million, or 27.1%, decline in corporate income tax collections from a year ago to $120 million, which exceeded the state's forecast by $20.4 million, or 20.5%.



