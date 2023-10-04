Symphony names associate conductor

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has appointed Valery Saul as associate conductor, the title current music director Geoffrey Robson held before the departure of former conductor Philip Mann and the covid-19 pandemic.

Saul will assist with the Arkansas Symphony's youth ensembles and lead the ASO Community Orchestra and will conduct one of the Arkansas Symphony Pops concerts this season ("Bond & Beyond," Feb. 10-11 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall) and the orchestra's Children's Concerts -- all duties Robson formerly handled.

"I'm so excited to contribute to this groundbreaking season with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra as their new associate conductor," Saul said in a news release. "I also look forward to interacting with your younger audience members at the ASO's Symphony Safari concerts as well as leading the ASO Community Orchestra in two concerts this season.

"In the short time I've been in Little Rock, music director Geoffrey Robson and the entire ASO team have been so welcoming and supportive of me in this new position. I can't wait to see what this season has in store."

The orchestra auditioned associate conductor candidates in late August at the University of Arkansas Little Rock's Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, named for the orchestra's late founder and one of its staunchest supporters. Each conductor went through a short interview with a committee of orchestra staff and musicians and conducted an orchestral excerpt for a small ensemble of orchestra musicians.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome Valery to Little Rock and to have her join our artistic team as associate conductor," Robson said in the news release. "Her skills, experience and musicality will be a true asset to the orchestra and the community."

Saul, also a professional opera singer, will continue to serve as a cover conductor for the Minnesota Orchestra, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, the Charlotte Symphony and the Oregon Symphony.

A 2022 master's degree graduate of the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, she counts among her conducting mentors conductors Marin Alsop, Yannick Nézet-Séguin and George Manahan.