Thornton all smiles about Golden Lions

It's rare that anyone would catch UAPB women's basketball Coach Dawn Thornton not flashing a smile whenever talking about her team.

On Tuesday, there was essentially zero chance of her doing anything but grin during the Southwestern Athletic Conference women's basketball media day.

UAPB returns 12 players from a team that advanced to the league tournament title game for the first time last season. On top of that, the Golden Lions welcome back Zaay Green, who was the SWAC Newcomer of the Year during the 2021-22 season but was forced to miss last year due to an injury.

All of that gave Thornton a reason to be excited when speaking at the conference's annual hoops event.

"It's been a wonderful preseason for us," she said. "Having our entire team [in Pine Bluff] this summer was very rewarding. We spent a lot of time focusing on some of those deficits that we felt we needed to focus on in order to have some success this upcoming season.

"But it's been very rewarding seeing everybody back, being healthy and really just kind of building that team chemistry. We seem to have the same team as last year, but we do have more pieces. And with that being said, the gel looks a little bit different, and it's been going quite well for us."

The Golden Lions were picked by league coaches and sports information directors to finish third in the standings behind three-time regular-season champion Jackson State, which was tabbed to finish first. Southern, last season's conference tournament winner, was picked second, Alabama A&M was chosen fourth, and Alabama State came in fifth.

But the immediate future for Thornton's group looks extremely bright.

Junior guard Coriah Beck, who averaged a team-high 11.5 points this past season, was voted to the SWAC preseason first team. while center Maori Davenport was voted to the second team. Davenport, a 6-5 junior, averaged 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds last season.

"Coriah has shown a tremendous, tremendous growth spurt this summer," said Thornton, who recently received a three-year contract extension. "She's been in the gym, really and truly focusing on adding three-level scoring to her game. She can definitely stroke the three-ball from long distance, but we really want to fluently allow her to shoot the pull-up. [Beck] can get to the basket, that's something we know she can do, but we want her to be able to score on three levels.

"Davenport has also grown. We watched her come out of her shell this summer. She has now found herself and really has gotten into a position of being comfortable. And not comfortable with her game, but comfortable with who she is as a person, and that's what's been evolving her game more."

Thornton also pointed out that Davenport has gotten a lot more aggressive while working on her ability to shoot jumpers, which would force opposing defenses to defend her away from the basket more. That, in turn, would also allow Beck and others to do more damage with the ball in their hands.

Still, the biggest smile Thornton flashed Tuesday was reserved for when she spoke about Green, a 6-2 guard who spent time at perennial powers Texas A&M and Tennessee before landing at UAPB in 2021. She missed last season, but Thornton said the senior will undoubtedly leave her mark on the conference.

"Zaay is a professional athlete," Thornton said. "If she was on a roster at Tennessee or Texas A&M, she'd be a first-round [WNBA] draft pick, no doubt in my mind. I hope and pray that she gets the recognition she deserves to have, and I hope this conference will allow her to blossom and bloom to get the looks that she needs to get.

"She is different. She's the first one in the gym, and she's the last one to leave. ... She's the mother hen, and she's the hardest worker. She doesn't like to lose in anything, and she has completely changed the trajectory of what we do every single day."

Along with Green, Thornton added another key player in Starr Jacobs, a 6-2 forward who averaged 18 points and nearly nine rebounds at Texas-Arlington. She was also a two-time conference player of the year.