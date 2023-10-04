Two people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Karen Goodman, 57, of 1765 Elk Ridge Road in Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Goodman was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

Robert Browder, 43, of 16570 Harmon Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battery. Browder was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.