UAPB women’s basketball team expecting a big season coming up

After last year’s conference tournament run, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball team enters the upcoming season with heightened expectations.

UAPB entered the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament as the No. 7 seed but reached the championship game before falling to Southern.

With most of last year’s team returning, head coach Dawn Thornton said the momentum of UAPB’s 2-1 week in Birmingham, Ala., which included upsetting the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, carried over throughout the summer.

“Now the expectations are higher,” Thornton said. “The bar is set higher. Although that’s always been the goal, but now you can actually see that it’s within reach. So now, practices are more competitive. They’re … harder, and the players are asking for more film sessions. They’re asking to get in the gym more. It’s just been nonstop. A nonstop go, go, go for us.” The Lady Lions were picked third in the SWAC preseason poll Tuesday, which reflects the talent Thornton has assembled.

Last season, UAPB had the SWAC’s second-best offense. The Lady Lions averaged 67.4 points per conference game, only behind regular-season champion Jackson State. However, the team allowed an average of 66 points per game in SWAC play, which ranked seventh.

Thornton, who signed a three-year contract extension last month, said she isn’t worried about this team scoring points, but she wants to see better defense.

“I think that you’re going to see us playing some tenacious defense this year,” Thornton said. “That’s what we want to hang our hat on defensively, because there’s no doubt in my mind that we can score the ball and put the ball in the basket. We want to be able to defend. If there’s anything that we’ve been preaching every single day in practice, it’s defense.” UAPB must replace Raziya Potter and Markisha Body from last year’s team but gets two players back who sat out last year, Zaay Green and Corina Carter. Green sat out last season after transferring from Texas A&M. She played for the Aggies as a junior after two years at Tennessee. Carter began her career at New Mexico before transferring first to Virginia, then UAPB.

Thornton said Green is a hard worker who hates losing.

“This young lady, if she was on a roster at Tennessee or Texas A&M, she’s a first-round draft pick,” Thornton said. “No doubt in my mind. I just hope and pray that she can get the recognition that she deserves to have. I hope that this conference will allow her to blossom and bloom into being able to get the looks that she needs to get. She is different.” Coriah Beck was UAPB’s top scorer last season, averaging 11.5 points per game. She was the only Lady Lion to start all 31 games and has been named to the preseason all-SWAC first team. Maori Davenport was named to the preseason second team after averaging 8.8 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds per game last year.

The returning talent will be reinforced with the addition of Starr Jacobs, a two-time conference player of the year transferring from the University of Texas at Arlington.



