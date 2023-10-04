UAPB working during bye

The objective for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team during its bye week is fairly straight forward, according to Coach Alonzo Hampton.

"We've got to go to work," he said. "We'll make sure kids are going to class and doing what they're supposed to do, but it's the little things. ... We've just got to get fundamentally better, and that's just the little things that's holding us back.

"As a staff, that's the thing we're going to focus on this week ... focus on us and obviously, watch some film of Mississippi Valley and then kind of go from there."

Forward is where the Golden Lions are trying to move to as they embrace an open week before going into their next game at Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 14, but the sting of last week's 27-0 loss to Southern is still fresh.

UAPB (1-4, 0-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) was held 221 yards, including 105 passing, by a Jaguars defense that Hampton said was every bit as good as advertised. However, the Golden Lions didn't help themselves by coming up empty when prime opportunities were presented.

For example, all four of UAPB's possessions during the third quarter resulted in either a fumble or an interception, which stunted any attempts it had to erase a 20-0 halftime deficit. But it was UAPB's initial series of the game that may have been the most demoralizing, particularly because the Golden Lions blew a chance to jump on the Jaguars quickly.

"We didn't play as well as we wanted to, but Southern had a lot to do with that," Hampton said. "Kids came out the first drive, got a big interception. We've done that three of the last four weeks [getting a turnover], but we didn't do anything with it on offense. We knew [Southern] had a good defense coming into the game, and they made it pretty tough on us.

"They got six sacks, and a lot of it was guys just not doing what they needed to do, but we've got to put them in better positions as well."

Red zone woes

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is ranked sixth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring when it gets inside an opponent's 20-yard line, but it was hard for the Golden Lions to do so in their last game.

There were two drives last week, in particular, where UAPB drove deep into Southern territory and didn't come away with points. One of those drives ended in a turnover on downs while the other resulted in a missed field goal. The Golden Lions also fumbled when they got close to the Jaguars' 20 in the third quarter.

"We had two chances to score in the red zone early in the game," UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said. "[Southern] was up 7-0, and we drive the ball in the red zone. We've got a fourth and 1 on the plus-14 yard-line. The hole is there, and the running back falls over his own feet.

"I'm frustrated about that. We've been able to run the football. ... We've got to go back, look at what we're doing, and we've got to coach better to put [players] in position. Those kids have got to come in, and they've got to be dialed in as well."

The Golden Lions have scored on seven of their 14 drives when they've gotten in the red zone this season, including four of their five chances against Alabama A&M on Sept. 21. UAPB just wasn't able to do so against a Southern team it's beaten just one time since 2013.

"We left some plays out there that would've made a difference in the game," Hampton said.

Still hampered

Running back Johness Davis returned to action last week against Southern after missing the prior game for UAPB because of an injury. However, his stay didn't last long.

The redshirt freshman ran just twice, including one that lost yardage, in the loss to the Jaguars. He eventually exited the game for good after the coaching staff decided he wouldn't be able to go the rest of the way.

"We thought he could go this week, and he wasn't able to go," UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said of Davis. "That's like two weeks in a row our starting running back hasn't been able to play. But obviously, it's the 'next guy up' mentality. We've just got to continue to keep pushing forward."

Despite missing the bulk of the past two games, Davis is still averaging 70.5 rushing yards per game, which is fifth-best in Southwestern Athletic Conference. His 282 yards on the ground is also the eighth-most in the league.

Down in the Valley

UAPB hasn't enjoyed the kind of success it would've liked five weeks into the season, but it does know what it feels like to pocket a victory.

The same can't be said for Golden Lions' next foe.

Mississippi Valley State (0-4, 0-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has been outscored 135-38 in its four games this year and is coming off a 31-7 home loss to Florida A&M. The team is last in the conference in total offense at 193.6 yards game and passing offense at 99.6 yards per game.

The Delta Devils also have an offensive efficiency rating of 88.7, which is also a SWAC worst. Defensively, they've forced only three turnovers all year, which is tied for 106th in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision. But first-year Coach Kendrick Wade noted that he isn't letting those woes get him, his staff or his team deter them from continuing to work toward potentially turning their season around.

"As coaches, we have to evaluate everything that we do," Wade said. "I think part of it is that we haven't had a lot of success around here. But most of our games in the first half have been close.

'And we can talk about not looking at the scoreboard and not doing those things, but when you haven't had a lot of success, I think naturally you start to look at that scoreboard and look at the game being close as opposed to just doing the small things that you need to do each and every play to get you to where you need to be at at the fourth quarter when it's all zeroes on the clock."

The Delta Devils will look to get into the win column Saturday against Prairie View A&M. Mississippi Valley State beat the Panthers 27-7 a year ago.