The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Gosnell’s Vanterrues Lucas

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
2025 LB/DE Vanterrues Lucas

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Gosnell’s Vanterrues Lucas. 

Class: 2025

Position: Linebacker/defensive end 

Size: 6-1, 240 pounds  

40-yard dash: 4.9 seconds 

Weight room: 300-pound bench press, 515-pound squat

Stats: In 6 games, he has 55 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Interest: Missouri State

Coach Lewis Earnest: 

“He played linebacker for us the first two games. We used him to simulate Reagan Womack of Pocahontas at D-end. We could not block him. He reminded me of (UCA DE) Logan Jessup from Wynne. We played him at defensive end this week and he was just totally dominant, and he’s going to play defensive end the rest of the year for us. Great hands on the D-line. He made play after play in the backfield over and over and over all night.” 

Fit in after transferring from Blytheville: 

“He’s just an A-plus kid. Great family, Christian family, two-parent home. He turned into a leader within weeks.”

Earnest expects more interest: 

“I think when we get some more defensive end film on him….he’s a good linebacker, but he’s an A-plus defensive end. I think we’ll get a lot more calls on the defensive end aspect.”


