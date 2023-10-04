Wampus Cats, Panthers face off

Conway has been as good this fall as it would have hoped when it pried Buck James away from five-time defending class 7A champion Bryant during the offseason.

The No. 2 Wampus Cats (5-0, 2-0 7A-Central) took their lone regular-season loss to a team other than James' Hornets last season when they traveled to Cabot.

The No. 6 Panthers (3-2, 2-0), who travel to Conway on Friday, feature plenty of new faces on offense this time around.

Before last season's loss, Conway had beaten Cabot six times in a row, dating back to 2015.

Wampus Cats quarterback Donovyn Omolo has created one of the state's top passing connections with wide receiver Cris Oneal.

The duo has accounted for 703 yards and 10 touchdowns. Omolo has nine touchdowns to the rest of his receiving corps.

This will be Conway's toughest test since its season-opener against Bentonville, but this should be another test passed for the Wampus Cats.

Conway 50, Cabot 28

Springdale (2-3, 1-1 7A-West) at Springdale Har-Ber (1-4, 1-1)

This year's Battle of Springdale features two teams looking for a winning conference record. Springdale Har-Ber has had one of the toughest schedules of anyone to this point, and that should pay off against a rival. Springdale Har-Ber 32, Springdale 21

Searcy (4-1, 3-1 6A-East) at Marion (4-1, 3-1)

The Patriots suffered a major setback last week in a 61-23 loss to Benton, while the Lions outlasted El Dorado in a shootout. Marion should bounce back against a team it beat 57-28 a year ago. Marion 47, Searcy 37

Lake Hamilton (3-3, 2-2 6A-West) at Greenbrier (3-2, 2-1)

The Panthers suffered their first defeat since August last week to Greenwood. They are averaging 36.2 points per game. Greenbrier 35, Lake Hamilton 27

Mills (5-1, 2-1 5A-Central) at Pine Bluff (5-1, 3-0)

This one went to overtime a year ago, where Mills came away with a 19-18 win. The Comets took their first loss last week against Maumelle, while the Zebras won a close game over Beebe. Pine Bluff 28, Mills 22

Maumelle (3-2, 1-1 5A-Central) at Joe T. Robinson (4-1, 3-0)

The Senators have quietly and convincingly won four games in a row since a season-opening defeat. They have scored more than 30 points and allowed 15 or less in each game. Joe T. Robinson 34, Maumelle 20

Hot Springs Lakeside (3-2, 1-1 5A-South) at Texarkana (4-1, 1-1)

After Little Rock Parkview, the 5A-South has been hard to get a grasp on as six teams are 1-1 through two weeks of conference play. Texarkana will host this matchup, and that could be all the advantage the Razorbacks need. Texarkana 28, Hot Springs Lakeside 17

Alma (4-1, 2-0 5A-West) at Pea Ridge (4-1, 1-1)

The Airedales averaged 43.5 points per game in September in four wins. Pea Ridge already has its most wins in a season since 2019. Alma 42, Pea Ridge 28

Ozark (4-1, 2-0 4A-1) at Lincoln (4-1, 1-1)

The Hillbillies hung 64 points on the Wolves a year ago and have started this season strong, allowing 8.5 points per win. Lincoln is coming off its first loss, a 36-34 defeat to Gravette. Ozark 52, Lincoln 24

Highland (4-1, 2-0 4A-3) at Blytheville (3-3, 2-0)

The Rebels have won four games in a row, while the Chickasaws have won 3 of 4. Blytheville has outscored its past two opponents 84-0 and should keep that winning streak going. Blytheville 24, Highland 13

CAC (5-1, 3-1 4A-4) at Pottsville (5-1, 4-0)

The Apaches have cleared through half of their conference slate with relative ease. The Mustangs' offense has been clicking in its first six games, but the defense is allowing 37.3 points per game. Pottsville 34, Central Arkansas Christian 24

Malvern (3-2, 1-0 4A-7) at Ashdown (3-2, 1-0)

The Leopards' 48-21 win over the Panthers last season was the first glimpse of just how good the eventual Class 4A champions could be. Malvern's offense hasn't missed a beat this season and should have a similar result in this matchup. Malvern 42, Ashdown 21

Mansfield (5-0, 2-0 3A-1) at Charleston (2-3, 2-0)

Mansfield has yet to allow 10 points in a game this season, while averaging 50.8 itself. Charleston has won back-to-back games after a brutal nonconference schedule. Charleston 37, Mansfield 31

Glen Rose (3-2, 2-0 3A-4) at Bismarck (4-1, 2-0)

The 3A-4 features four teams with a 2-0 conference record. The Beavers have averaged 47.7 points per game over their past three, allowing 13 total points. Glen Rose 40, Bismarck 34

Des Arc (4-1, 2-0 2A-2) at Marked Tree (4-0, 2-0)

The Eagles have taken the two previous meetings with the Indians. Des Arc won't cruise through this one like it has in its first two conference games, but it should have enough to move to 3-0 in 2A-2 play. Des Arc 44, Marked Tree 32