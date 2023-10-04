Week 6 Area Football Capsules

Fayetteville at Fort Smith Southside

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Fayetteville 5-0, 2-0 7A-West; Southside 3-2, 1-1

COACHES Fayetteville -- Casey Dick; Southside -- Kim Dameron

KEY PLAYERS Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Sr., 6-5, 220), WR Jaison DeLamar (Jr., 5-11, 190), DL Trey Lisle (Sr., 6-6, 230), DL Kaden Spencer (Sr., 6-0, 230), CB Kasey Lehman (Sr., 5-10, 175), FS Isaiah Taylor (Sr., 6-0, 175). Southside -- Southside – RB Armari Tucker (Sr., 5-8, 170), WR/RB Isaac Gregory (Sr., 5-10, 175), OL Kobe Branham (Sr., 6-6, 330), DL John Parkinson (Sr., 6-3, 240), DB Christian Morgan (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB Ketric Carter (Sr., 5-9, 160).

NOTABLE Fayetteville moved to 5-0 with a 47-42 victory over Rogers at Harmon Field. ... Bulldogs QB Drake Lindsey threw for 535 yards and 6 touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner to Charlie Graves with 5:05 to play. ... Lindsey, a University of Minnesota commit, also threw 6 the previous week in a win at Bentonville West. ... WR Jaison DeLamar, who had 5 touchdown catches against West, caught 13 passes for 170 yards, including an 84-yard score on the second play of the game. ... Senior OLB Landon Jones had at least 3 tackles for lost yardage against the Mounties. ..... Southside returns home after losing 50-35 to Bentonville at Tiger Stadium. ..... Amari Tucker rushed for 206 yards on 21 attempts for the Mavericks, who have lost consecutive 7A-West Conference games after starting 3-0 on the season. ...... Fayetteville won last year's game with Southside, 60-20.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 45, Fort Smith Southside 35

-- Rick Fires

Springdale at Springdale Har-Ber

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Springdale 2-3, 1-1 7A-West; Har-Ber 1-4, 1-1

COACHES Springdale -- Brett Hobbs; Har-Ber -- Brent Eckley

KEY PLAYERS Springdale -- QB Jack Pounders (Jr., 6-2, 185), FB Lajket Kannangaki (Jr., 5-10, 220) OL Zach Turner (Sr., 5-8, 275), SB/DB Cayden Aaserude (Sr., 5-9, 160), LB Brandon Laughter (Sr., 5-11, 230), LB Mychael Dickerson (Sr., 6-1 215). Har-Ber -- QB Braden Sprague (Sr., 5-11, 175), WR Hayden Wood (Jr., 6-3, 175), WR Brock Oktay (Sr., 6-3, 215), RB Titus Cramer (Soph., 5-10, 180), OL Landon Hughes (Jr., 6-0, 270), OL Jaren Land (Sr., 6-6, 285) LB Dawson Bremer (Sr., 5-11, 180).

NOTABLE Har-Ber whipped Heritage 61-13 last week to hand Brent Eckley his first victory as the Wildcats' coach. ... Har-Ber scored 28 points in the first quarter and led 54-0 at halftime. ... The Wildcats piled up 502 yards of offense, including 383 yards on the ground. ... Titus Cramer led the way for Har-Ber with 145 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. ... Springdale fell behind early and lost 47-22 last week to Bentonville West. ... The Bulldogs opened conference play the previous week with a 28-20 win over Heritage. ... QB Jack Pounders led the Bulldogs with three rushing touchdowns. ... Har-Ber beat Springdale 49-14 last year at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

OUR TAKE Springdale Har-Ber 45, Springdale 28

-- Rick Fires

Bentonville West at Rogers

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Bentonville West 3-2, 1-1 7A-West; Rogers 4-1, 1-1

COACHES Bentonville West -- Bryan Pratt; Rogers -- Chad Harbison

KEY PLAYERS Bentonville West -- QB Dalton Rice (Sr., 6-2, 207), RB Cole Edmondson (Sr., 5-8, 185), WR Jaxson Brust (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Sr., 6-9, 305), OL Kaleb Chandler (Jr., 5-11, 275), TE/DE Collier DeClerk (Sr., 6-2, 205), WR/LB Harris Vinson (6-1, 205), DB Laynce Stroud (Sr., 5-11, 180). Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Sr.., 6-1, 195), RB Jacob Jenkins (Sr., 6-2, 205), WR Mabry Verser (Sr., 6-4, 208), OL Conner Simmermon (Sr., 6-2, 280), LB Tyler Pinkerton (Sr., 5-11, 195), LB Isaac Chapman (Sr., 6-1, 205).

NOTABLE Bentonville West has won six of the seven meetings against Rogers since the school opened in 2016. ... Rogers' only win in the series came in 2021, 33-28, at Rogers. ... QB Dalton Rice completed 16 of 29 passes for 256 yards and 5 touchdowns in West's 47-22 win over Springdale last week. ... Rice has completed 105 of 163 passes for 1,048 yards and 13 touchdowns with three interceptions. ... WR Jaxson Brust caught 6 passes for 113 yards and 3 TD against Springdale. ... WR Harris Vinson leads West's receivers with 367 yards on 23 receptions while Brust has 33 catches for 285 yards. ... Rogers' offensive numbers have become lopsided toward the passing game. The Mounties have thrown for 1,617 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 543 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... QB Dane Williams has completed 82 of 137 passes for 1,527 yards, 19 touchdowns and 1 interception. ... Sophomore Jeff Regan has caught 26 passes for 462 yards and 5 touchdowns.

OUR TAKE Rogers 35. Bentonville West 27

-- Graham Thomas

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Rogers Heritage 1-4, 0-2 7A-West; Bentonville 3-2, 2-0

COACHES Heritage -- Eric Munoz; Bentonville -- Jody Grant

KEY PLAYERS Heritage -- QB/LB Domenic Castenada (Jr., 5-10, 175), RB Amere Dingle (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Stephen Kelly (Sr., 6-2, 205), DB Matthew Hightower (Sr., 5-10, 175), WR Christian Flores (Jr., 6-1, 170). Bentonville -- QB Carter Nye (Sr., 6-1, 175), WR C.J. Brown (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Jason Gilmore (Sr, 5-9, 185), TE Eli Brooks (Jr., 6-3, 205), OL Trason Hunt (Sr., 6-5, 275), WR/DB Que Brown (Sr., 6-0, 155), DL/LB Ben Pearson (Sr., 6-2, 205), OLB/DE Rivers Wiseman (Sr., 6-4, 190), DB Christian Farrow (Sr., 6-0, 160).

NOTABLE Bentonville has never lost to Heritage in the 15 games the schools have played since Heritage opened in 2008. ... Heritage has lost four straight games after opening the season with a victory at Siloam Springs. ... Castaneda completed 8 of 13 passes for 80 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception for Heritage in a 61-13 loss to Springdale Har-Ber last week. WR Christian Flores caught four passes for 67 yards and a score for the War Eagles. ... The War Eagles rushed 24 times for 79 yards. ... Nye passed for a career high 486 yards and six touchdowns in a 50-35 win against Fort Smith Southside last Friday. He's completed 90 of 142 passes for 1,381 yards, 13 TDs and 4 interceptions this season. ... WR C.J. Brown, an Arkansas commitment, has caught 25 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns, including 215 receiving yards last week and two scores. ... RB Jason Gilmore has rushed 64 times for 524 yards and 5 TDs. ...The Tigers have outscored opponents 72-7 in the third quarter through five games.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 42, Rogers Heritage 7

-- Graham Thomas

Alma at Pea Ridge

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Alma 4-1, 2-0 5A-West; Pea Ridge 4-1, 1-1

COACHES Alma -- Rusty Bush; Pea Ridge -- Brey Cook

KEY PLAYERS Alma -- QB Jackson Daily (Sr., 6-2, 221), WR Drake Stogsdill (Sr., 5-9, 167), C Zach Millsap (Sr., 5-11, 228), DL Donald Mulligan (Sr., 5-9, 190), OL Eric Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 205); Pea Ridge -- QB Gavin Dixon (Sr., 6-2, 175), RB Seth Foster (Sr., 5-7, 175), OL Peyton Carney (Jr., 6-2, 255), LB Mason Jones (Sr., 5-11, 185), LB Nathan Jones (Sr., 6-1, 175).

NOTABLE The two teams have played only three times, with Alma owning a 2-1 margin after a 45-7 victory last year at Airedale Stadium. ... The Airedales seek to win three straight conference games for the first time since 2019 (defeated Farmington, Alma and Clarksville) and their first 3-0 start in league play since 2018. ... QB Jackson Daily had only 12 yards rushing before his 320-yard, 6 TD performance last week, and he has 759 yards on 50-of-90 passing. ... Sophomore WR Samuel Schlegel has accounted for 28 of Alma's 50 pass receptions. ... LB Trey Bowen leads the Airedales' defense with 33 tackles, while seven other players have at least 20. ... Pea Ridge was limited to a season-low 267 yards total offense and suffered three turnovers in its loss to Dardanelle. ... RB Seth Foster leads the Blackhawks' ground game with 738 yards and 9 TDs on 85 carries, while QB Gavin Dixon adds 674 yards and 11 TDs on 40 of 76 passing. ... Sophomore LB Tristen German has a team-high 42 tackles, while junior LB Jace Dye is right behind him with 41.

OUR TAKE Alma 35, Pea Ridge 16

-- Henry Apple

Shiloh Christian at Harrison

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Shiloh Christian 4-1, 2-0 5A-West; Harrison 3-2, 1-1

COACHES Shiloh Christian -- Tucker Barnard; Harrison -- Chris Keylon

KEY PLAYERS Shiloh Christian -- RB Bo Williams (Sr., 5-10, 190), WR Carter Holman (Sr., 5-10, 160), OT Jonas Nantze (Sr., 6-4, 250), DB Seth Lowe (Sr., 6-3, 165), RB Cameron Arellano (Sr., 5-8, 195), DL Owen Baublits (Jr., 6-2, 230). Harrison -- QB Mason Ketterman (Sr., 6-0, 200), RB Braden Long (6-1, 205), OL Brock Simmons (Sr., 6-2, 280), LB Tag Glidewell (Sr., 6-0, 185), WR J. Henry Brandt (Sr., 6-2, 185).

NOTABLE The two teams have played only three times since 2012. Shiloh Christian leads the brief series 2-1 after a 55-14 victory last year at Champions Stadium, and the home team has won all three meetings. ... Shiloh Christian has won 38 consecutive conference games, dating back to 2017 when the Saints were in the 4A-1 Conference. ... Griffin Mason has run for five touchdowns in the past two weeks while filling for an injured Williams, who hurt his ankle during the conference opener against Dardanelle. ... Saints QB Evan Baker has throw for 6 TD passes in two conference games. ... RB Braden Long leads Harrison's ground game with 774 yards and 12 TDs, including a season-high 268 yards against Farmington, while QB Mason Ketterman has 648 yards and 6 TDs on 36 of 66 passing. ... Sophomore LB Eli McNutt leads the Goblins' defense with 42 tackles (32 solos, 10 assists) and 8 tackles for loss, while Glidwell has recorded 39 tackles.

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 35, Harrison 21

-- Henry Apple

Russellville at Van Buren

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Russellville 2-4, 1-3 6A-West; Van Buren 2-3, 1-2

COACHES Russellville -- Dave Wheeler; Van Buren -- Moe Henry

KEY PLAYERS Russellville – RB Tracy Daniels (Sr., 5-8, 185), WR Abel Abington (Sr., 5-11, 160), DB Mykai Foster (Sr., 5-6, 157), DB Kyran Clendenin (Sr., 5-11, 155), WR Cayden Rose (Sr., 5-9, 161). Van Buren -- QB Bryce Perkins (Sr., 6-0, 175), WR/LB Peyton Pschier (Sr., 5-11, 175), RB Cameron Keller (Jr., 6-0, 160), DB Landon Evans (Jr., 5-10, 150), WR Trenton Cooley (Jr., 5-9, 145).

NOTABLE Van Buren will celebrate homecoming festivities on Friday. ... Russellville rallied from behind two touchdowns at the half to win, 28-21, last year at Russellville. ... Both teams were impressive in conference wins last week; Van Buren winning at Lake Hamilton, 49-28, and Russellville beating Siloam Springs, 61-17. ... Last week's 61 points were the most scored by the Cyclones in a game since a 62-10 win over Mills in 1971. ... Last week, Russellville needed just 28 plays to amass 355 yards of offense and was aided by two kickoff returns for touchdowns and a fumble return for a score. ... Russellville RB Tracy Daniels has rushed for 692 yards and eight touchdowns this season and needs 446 yards to break Tracey Stiger's school career rushing record set from 2001 through 2003. ... Van Buren scored six first-half touchdowns in last week's win at Lake Hamilton, including five in the second quarter with the help of Tristan Ray's 41-yard fumble return for a score. ... RB Cam Keller tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns.

OUR TAKE Van Buren 28, Russellville 27, OT

-- Leland Barclay

Mansfield at Charleston

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Mansfield 5-0, 2-0 3A-1; Charleston 2-3, 2-0

COACHES Mansfield -- Whit Overton; Charleston -- Ricky May

KEY PLAYERS Mansfield – RB Tyler Turnipseed (Sr., 5-7, 155), WR Peyton Martin (Sr., 5-11, 145), DL Dakota Deer (Jr., 6-2, 175), RB Daniel Burton (Jr., 5-9, 150), LB Samuel Burton (Jr., 5-10, 165). Charleston – LB Hunter Little (Sr., 5-11. 180), DL/OL Trevor Jones (Sr., 5-11, 245), WR Eli Huck (Sr., 5-8, 150), DB Brycen Kindrix (Sr., 5-8, 145), DB Reese Merechka (Sr., 5-8, 165).

NOTABLE Charleston is the defending Class 3A state champion and has won two straight to open 3A-1 Conference play after going 0-3 in nonconference games with losses to Class 4A Elkins, Ozark and Nashville, which are a combined 12-3. ... Mansfield is off to its best start since winning its first six games in 2018, which included a 22-10 win over Charleston for the sixth win. ... In last week's 65-0 win at Greenland, Mansfield led 51-0 at the 8:51 mark of the second quarter and 58-0 at the half, and for the game rushed for 493 yards and eight touchdowns while holding Greenland to 109 yards and five first downs. ... Mansfield had three 100-yard rushers with Daniel Burton (6 carries, 126 yards, 2 TD), Tyler Turnipseed (6-124-1) and Daniel Burton (4-101-1) all going over the mark. ... Charleston led Cedarville, 37-0, at the half last week before winning, 37-16, with QB Carter Little completing all 15 of his passes for 291 yards and three scores. ... Charleston had two receivers over the 100-yard mark with Eli Huck (4-105-2) and Emiliano Gaona (4-122-1) going over the plateau. ... Charleston has won 23 straight conference games dating back to a loss to Lamar to close the 2019 season.

OUR TAKE Charleston 30, Mansfield 28

-- Leland Barclay