WH Legion sets sale

The White Hall American Legion post will host a fundraiser from 8 a.m. to about noon Saturday. The post is at the corner of Huckleberry Drive and Nancy Street in White Hall, according to a news release.

The rummage sale, with items in the parking lot and inside the building. Some of the items for sale include an 11-person tent, an extra large cot, a sleeping bag, a "Frozen" playhouse, toys and furniture.

The post will offer tickets for a chance to win a Benelli shotgun and an indoor/outdoor grill. Proceeds from the sale will support the activities of White Hall Post 232.