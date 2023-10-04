Sections
WH Legion sets sale

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:22 a.m.

The White Hall American Legion post will host a fundraiser from 8 a.m. to about noon Saturday. The post is at the corner of Huckleberry Drive and Nancy Street in White Hall, according to a news release.

The rummage sale, with items in the parking lot and inside the building. Some of the items for sale include an 11-person tent, an extra large cot, a sleeping bag, a "Frozen" playhouse, toys and furniture.

The post will offer tickets for a chance to win a Benelli shotgun and an indoor/outdoor grill. Proceeds from the sale will support the activities of White Hall Post 232.

Print Headline: WH Legion sets sale

