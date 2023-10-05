Arizona erases early deficit, sweeps Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Two years after suffering through a 110-loss season, the Arizona Diamondbacks are spraying champagne and heading to the Nationa League division series.

They feel like they belong, too.

"In '22, you kind of saw the shift toward the end of the year, and then we came in this year and this is what we expected to do," Zac Gallen said after he pitched the Diamondbacks to a 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night and a sweep of their NL wild card series. "We expected to be playing in October."

It's the first NL division series for the franchise since 2017. The Diamondbacks will take on the NL West champion Dodgers in the opener of their best-of-five series on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The NL Central champion Brewers have dropped nine of their last 10 playoff games, a stretch that started with their Game 7 home loss to the Dodgers in the 2018 NL Championship Series.

"The playoffs are a tough animal to conquer," Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said. "They are. Unfortunately, we have not."

Ketel Marte put Arizona ahead for good with a two-run single during a four-run rally in the sixth inning as Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta faded after a strong start. Gallen allowed two runs in the first, and then sailed through the rest of his six innings.

Arizona showed its grit by rallying each of the last two nights. They erased an early 3-0 deficit against Corbin Burnes to win 6-3 in Game 1. They trailed 2-0 on Wednesday and were hitless for the first 4 2/3 innings.

The only other teams to win their first two postseason games after trailing each by multiple runs are the 1956 Brooklyn Dodgers, 2008 Tampa Bay Rays and 2009 New York Yankees.

"You're down like that, you can't get back into the game with one swing, right," Carroll said. "You've got to have a full team bought in willing to take quality at-bats. We had that both nights."

One swing from Alek Thomas sure helped, though.

Thomas gave the Diamondbacks their first hit when he homered on a 2-0 changeup from Peralta in the fifth.

"I think my at-bat maybe changed a little bit of his flow," Thomas said.

Arizona took the lead in the sixth as Peralta and Abner Uribe faltered on the mound.

The Brewers tried to put together a late rally, but an Arizona bullpen that was criticized earlier this season closed it out. Arizona's relievers combined for 9 1/3 scoreless innings in the series.

PHILLIES 7, MARLINS 1

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryson Stott crushed the second grand slam in Philadelphia's postseason history and Aaron Nola tossed seven shutout innings that led to a win and a two-game sweep over Miami.

J.T. Realmuto also homered as the Phillies advanced to another best-of-five NL division series against Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and the Braves. Game 1 is Saturday in Atlanta.

Stott provided one Wednesday when he turned on reliever Andrew Nardi's first-pitch fastball in the sixth and dumped it into the right-field seats for a 7-0 lead. He slammed his bat as he ran down the first-base line, and the Stott Shot sent Phillies fans into a delirious frenzy with the countdown to a clinch officially on.

The one knock on Nola, who is eligible for free agency after the World Series, is his trouble with shutdown innings. After Realmuto went deep to make it 3-0 in the fourth, Nola ran into a jam in the fifth. He put runners on first and second with one out before he got Jesus Sanchez to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Nola picked -- more than pitched -- his way out of Miami's only other serious threat.

The Marlins briefly caught a break in the third when Jon Berti's deep drive into the left-center gap knocked off left fielder Cristian Pache's glove for a one-out double. Berti then inexplicably tried to steal third and was busted by Nola as the righty went into his delivery. Nola noticed Berti taking off and, instead of throwing a pitch, simply stepped toward third and threw him out.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott reacts after hitting a grand slam against Miami Marlins pitcher Andrew Nardi during the sixth inning of Game 2 in an NL wild-card baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm fields a ball before throwing out Miami Marlins' Jacob Stallings at first during the third inning of Game 2 in an NL wild-card baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Miami Marlins' Jon Berti hits a double against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola during the third inning of Game 2 in an NL wild-card baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola pitches to a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning of Game 2 of an NL wild-card baseball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

