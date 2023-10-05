The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Oct. 5, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-687. Arkansas Department of Transportation and Public Employee Claims Division v. Rose Hill, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-549. Charles "Chuck" Frankhouse v. City of Russellville, Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-294. Linzy Moore v. Collin Moore, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-548. Robert Dean Penny v. State of Arkansas, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-22-397. Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Good Shepherd, LLC; Central Arkansas Nursing Centers, Inc.; and Michael Morton v. Mary Richardson, as Special Administratrix of the Estate of Jeffrey James Joy, Deceased; and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Jeffrey Joy, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-23-47. Ryan Cockrell v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Remanded to supplement the record. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-136. Kenmark Optical, Inc. v. Charles Ford, from Carroll County Circuit Court, Western District. Dismissed without prejudice. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-260. Tracey Burris v. Kristen J. Simmons and James M. Simmons, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed on direct appeal and on cross-appeal. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-22-382. Mary Grayson v. Christopher Anderson, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-23-195. Kyle Lee Drake v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-667. David Wayne Railey v. State of Arkansas, from Nevada County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Brown, J., agree.

CV-23-220. Bailey Cothran v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Brown, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-23-128. William Ryan Breshears v. State of Arkansas, from Cleveland County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

CV-23-243. Crystal Jurls v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-23-163. Sahara Gonzales v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-23-165. Sahara Gonzales v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-3. Sterling Woolford v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

CV-22-490. Troy Christopher Brewer v. Alexis Nichol Patterson, from Van Buren County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and dismissed in part. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-291. James E. Ricks, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Arkansas County Circuit Court, Northern District. Dismissed. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-22-410. Carl Roberts v. Karen Roberts, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-22-784. Joshua Steven Fleming v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-23-40. Pablo Flores v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Barrett and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-22-699. Barbara Howell v. Arkadelphia Human Development Center and Public Employee Claims Division, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Barrett and Thyer, JJ., agree.