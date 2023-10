Little Rock, circa 1950: William Walker McLellan, a native of Scotland, came to the United States in the early 1900s and became the manager of the first Kress store in Memphis. In 1917 he founded McLellans, a “five and dime” store chain that eventually numbered 200 locations. McLellan lost control of the company during the Great Depression. The pictured location was at 600 Main St. See tomorrows feature for a look inside the store. Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

