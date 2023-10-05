Bozeman sees rise in hopes for UAPB

That University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team will have a high level of stability this season, and that's the way Coach Soloman Bozeman likes it.

He'll love it even more if that steadiness translates into a conference title.

"I'm really excited about this team," Bozeman said Wednesday during the Southwestern Athletic Conference men's basketball media day. "We have nine guys returning from last year's roster, so any time you can bring back nine guys, that's very important. I think retention is key to winning.

"We've got nine guys back that understand the culture, understand who I am as a person every day and how I want things done."

What Bozeman said he and his staff want is for the Golden Lions to take that next step in their quest for league supremacy.

UAPB missed out on a shot to play in the conference tournament by just a game last year, primarily due to a nine-game losing streak to end the season. But there's a lot of optimism swirling around the UAPB campus, especially because of the work Bozeman has put in to build a program that made significant jump from Year 1 to Year 2.

But the Golden Lions didn't receive much grace in the SWAC preseason poll. UAPB was picked to finish 10th in the 12-team league by the conference's coaches and sports information directors. Texas Southern, which has won three consecutive conference tournaments, was chosen to win the crown, followed by Grambling State. Alcorn State, the two-time defending regular-season champion, was selected to finish third, while Jackson State and Southern were slated fourth and fifth, respectively.

But Bozeman, who signed a three-year contract extension in September, said he is determined to get his Golden Lions among the upper echelon during his third year as coach.

UAPB won just four games in the 2020-21, but the Golden Lions finished 10-21 last season. SWAC preseason first-teamer Kylen Milton is set to lead the way, but there are a number of newcomers who are expected to make immediate impacts as well.

"I think we added four really good pieces who are going to take our program to the next level," Bozeman said. "Joe French, who was the preseason player of the year last year, and then Rashad Williams -- he sat out last year -- but he was a guy that averaged 19 a game at Oakland three years ago. We added Kaine McColley, [who's] a 43% three-point shooter, a Division II guy.

"And then also, Lonnell Martin is a 6-4 guard, about 215 pounds, started 50 plus games during his two years at Montana. He comes from a winning program, and he shot 37% from the three. ... I'm super excited about those guys."

French, in particular, will expected to draw plenty of attention as soon as he steps onto the floor.

The 6-5 Florida native averaged 11.6 points and shot better than 43% from the three-point line during a three-year career at Bethune-Cookman. French, who was courted by schools such as Gonzaga, Seton Hall and Central Florida after he entered the transfer portal, did have 11 points when the Golden Lions beat the Wildcats 77-71 in the teams' only meeting last season.

With French and Milton, who averaged 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season, in the fold to pair along with others at the same position, Bozeman said he thinks his guard group will be special.

"A player that can get to the rim at will, can defend, can rebound, can pretty much do it all," Bozeman said of Milton. "I think we have the most explosive backcourt not just in the SWAC, but I think we'll have one of the better backcourts in the country. Only time will tell. ... I can't wait for the season to get started."

The Golden Lions will officially open the season Nov. 6 at Missouri.