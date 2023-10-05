Collins Center opening part of events

Community engagement initiatives were announced Wednesday afternoon during the Pine Bluff Public Safety Commitee Meeting.

Pine Bluff Animal Control will have its first 3K "Paws on the Pavement" doggie walk. Volunteers will assist in walking the shelter animals on a leash. This event will be in partnership with the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department and will begin at 10 a.m. at 901 N. Haverty Street in Pine Bluff.

The walking event's purpose is to raise awareness about adoption at the animal shelter. This is a free event.

The Pine Bluff Police Department has several events planned for the month of October.

Today, in partnership with the city of Pine Bluff, a memorial ceremony for Detective Kevin D. Collins will be held at 200 E. Eighth Ave. from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

The "Introduction to the Kevin D. Collins Center" will feature a soft opening of the new Pine Bluff Police Training Center and City Council Chamber. After the ceremony, visitors will be able to tour the facility.

On Saturday the Pine Bluff Police Department will host Movie Night at the Pine Bluff Convention Center located at 1 Convention Center Drive. "Black Adam" will be showing and admission is free. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the movie will start at noon. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17 the Pine Bluff Police Department will host its annual Domestic Violence Walk from noon to 2 p.m. starting at the Civic Center steps facing Eighth Avenue.

The event is to recognize that an act of domestic violence occurs every minute and to bring awareness to that matter. Those who have suffered the loss of a loved one or know someone who has been a victim are asked to come and show their support.

The Pine Bluff Fire Department will be hosting fire prevention programs throughout the month of October. Fire Prevention Week will be recognized the second week of October. The fire department will visit schools throughout the city and distribute safety booklets and pamphlets pertaining to cooking safety which is the theme for this year.

The fire department is also recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness for the month of October with the pink cancer ribbon displayed on their fire trucks. The firemen and women's uniforms will also consist of pink T-shirts in honor of breast cancer.