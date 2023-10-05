Prattsville resident to attend Harvard

Rocco Hicks, a student from Arkansas State University at Jonesboro, will attend the 2023 Harvard Public Policy Leadership Conference this month.

Hicks, a sophomore political science major from Prattsville, is the recipient of a scholarship to attend the conference, according to a news release.

"I am honored and blessed to receive the opportunity to represent Arkansas State University at such a prestigious conference. I am thankful to the Emerging Scholars staff for helping me with my application over the summer, and to the entire A-State community for supporting me," said Hicks.

The Harvard PPLC is designed to inspire students to pursue careers in public policy and become future leaders in government, nonprofits, international institutions and social enterprises.

Hicks has been part of the 2022-23 Chancellor's Leadership Class, is a member of the A-State Debate Team, active in the Student Government Association, and is philanthropy chair of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

To qualify for this opportunity, students had to meet several requirements including being enrolled in a two or four-year U.S. undergraduate institution, having a 3.0 or higher grade point average, and demonstrating a commitment to public service.

"I am thrilled to make lifelong connections at this conference and help A-State leave a mark at Harvard," said Hicks.

Following graduation, Hicks plans to attend law school and have a career in public service.

"He is an outstanding student and has aspirations of running for president in 2056," said Natasha Neal, academic adviser and instructor in political science. "Our goal as a department is to help get him there."

Warren resident wins professional PR

Braden Jones, a student at Arkansas Tech University at Russellville, earned a 2023 Prism Award from the Arkansas chapter of the Public Relations Society of America in recognition of his work as an intern with The Communications Group in Little Rock.

Jones, from Warren, is a senior journalism student with an emphasis in public relations. He was recognized in the creative tactics category for his leadership and execution of the inaugural ComGroup Classic, according to a news release.

The event brought Public Relations Student Society of America members from across the state to ComGroup's headquarters in April.

As a result of Jones' work during his internship for ComGroup, the agency created a resident intern position in order to maintain his services through summer and fall 2023.

"As president of the Arkansas Tech PRSSA chapter, I saw a need for an opportunity like this and chose to create an event that gives back to students in the state who share my interest in public relations," Jones in the ComGroup news release. "I knew my ComGroup team would be more than willing to step up and provide that opportunity for my peers."

After serving as president for ATU PRSSA in 2022-23, Jones is vice president during the 2023-24 academic year.

Free flu shot clinic set

A flu shot clinic will be held at the Josetta Wilkins Jefferson County Health Department, 3801 S. Hickory St., from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Flu shots are free, however people are asked to bring their insurance cards if they have them. Details: (870) 535-2142.

Pilgrim pantry to give away food

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open Oct. 14 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

NACCP plans meeting

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its regular monthly membership meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St., according to a news release.

2 locals on SAU homecoming court

Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia selected 34 students to be represented on the 2023 Homecoming Court including two area residents.

Adam Taylor is a junior middle school education major from White Hall.

Tano Tatum is a senior nursing major from Star City.

Candidates on the court represent their club or organization at the Homecoming Coronation Ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday during the presentation of Homecoming royalty, according to a news release.