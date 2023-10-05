Conference names 2 players of week

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its soccer players of the week Wednesday, and two of the three athletes named hail from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

UAPB goalkeeper Makaila Riedel was named SWAC goalkeeper of the week, and midfielder Brisha Musungu was named defensive player of the week.

The defensive recognition comes after the Lady Lions went 2-0 over the weekend with a pair of shutout wins, 1-0 against Alabama A&M and 3-0 against Alabama State.

Riedel saved 11 shots between the two games and recorded her second and third complete game clean sheets of the season. She is saving 77.3% of the shots on goal she faces.

Musungu played a combined 148 minutes over the weekend including all 90 against the Lady Hornets. Her defensive play contributed to the shutouts, and she also scored the game-winning goal against the Lady Bulldogs, her fourth goal of the season.

The SWAC offensive player of the week was Texas Southern forward Isabella Dillow.