Correa’s bat, tag lift Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Carlos Correa contributed an RBI single and a quick-twitch tag off an inning-ending pickoff throw from Sonny Gray, and the Minnesota Twins swept the Toronto Blue Jays with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of their American League wild card series on Wednesday.

The Twins advanced -- for the first time in 21 years -- to play the defending World Series champion Astros. Game 1 of the best-of-five AL division series is in Houston on Saturday.

That's familiar territory for Correa, who spent seven seasons with the Astros before signing with Minnesota in 2022 and re-upping for $200 million this year. Correa helped Houston reach three World Series, winning it all in 2017, and he's one round into another memorable October.

"They've got a great team, and so do we," Correa said. "Everywhere you look, we're ready."

The two-time All-Star, who went 3 for 7 with a hit-by-pitch against the Blue Jays, ripped a bases-loaded single in a two-run fourth. Despite being outhit 15-12 over the two games, the patient Twins delivered precisely when they needed to at the plate and leaned back to watch their bullpen dominate with 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the series.

Jhoan Duran, after a delay to tend to a cut on his thumb following his warmup, struck out the side in the ninth to trigger the celebration around the mound.

The Blue Jays, who lost their seventh consecutive game in the playoffs since the AL Championship Series in 2016, left nine runners on base in each game. Matt Chapman had a line drive hook just foul before grounding into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the sixth against Caleb Thielbar.

"One run in two games, one extra-base hit isn't going to cut it," Toronto Manager John Schneider said. "They didn't do much today. Only hit one ball in the air. Some ground balls found some holes. This time of the year, it's timely hitting."

Minnesota, after stopping a record 18-game postseason skid with the 3-1 win in Game 1, ended a nine-round losing streak that started with an ALCS defeat in 2002. The Atlanta Braves (2001-2019) and Chicago Cubs (1910-1998) share the all-time mark with 10 consecutive series lost.

The Blue Jays made Gray work for his first career win in the playoffs, but the veteran right-hander finished five effective innings. He had three inning-ending strikeouts, before the slick move to finish the fifth when he was in the most trouble.

Gray threw a wild pitch that put runners on second and third. But with a full count on Bo Bichette, Gray whipped around and threw to the shortstop Correa, who grabbed the ball and grazed Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s chest with his glove a split-second before Guerrero's hand hit the base.

Correa noticed the Blue Jays were taking big leads and having trouble hearing with the crowd noise, so he told Gray he'd signal when to try a pickoff.

"I told him there were some free outs on the bases," Correa said. "It felt like the right situation to do it."

The sellout crowd of 38,518 was even more into the action than Game 1, standing in anticipation of every inning-ending out for the Twins and thriving off the bulldog energy that Gray brought to the mound. He finished third in the major leagues in ERA (2.79) during the regular season and logged 184 innings, his most since 2015.

Gray, who is eligible for free agency after the World Series, grew emotional in his pregame news conference on Tuesday when talking about the motivation that he gets from his two boys. His son, Declan, even issued an ultimatum to his dad before the series: "You better not lose."

Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios threw three scoreless innings against his former team, but Schneider followed through on his promise that the entire pitching staff, excluding Game 1 starter Kevin Gausman, was available to try to extend the series.

Schneider pulled the right-hander Berrios after a leadoff walk by Game 1 star Royce Lewis in the fourth inning. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, one of four Blue Jays who made 31 or more starts this season, was greeted by a single by Max Kepler. Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano walked, Correa put the Twins up with his single, and pinch-hitter Willi Castro's double-play groundout got another run on the board.

"He had electric stuff," Schneider said of Berrios. "Tough to take him out. But I think with the way they're constructed, you want to utilize your whole roster. It didn't work out."

