Marriages

Kendall Phillips, 36, and Lindsy Young, 35, both of Little Rock.

Ryven Jackson, 31, of Little Rock and April Louden, 38, of North Little Rock.

Hunter Garrison, 27, and Kaylee Parrish, 25, both of Sherwood.

Glen Howie, 38, and Julie Wiedower, 36, both of Maumelle.

Jordan Cox, 28, and Macie Lummus, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Jean Rojas, 40, and Karla Doubront Tovar, 29, both of Little Rock.

John Long, 74, of Sherwood and Evonne Rice, 66, of North Little Rock.

Isaiah Wright, 24, and Carey Pritchett, 34, both of Killeen, Tex.

Richard Conklin, 44, and Laura Oglesby, 47, both of North Little Rock.

Adam Hoffman, 27, and Zoe Robinson, 28, both of Little Rock.

Ashley Compton, 31, and Taylor Mckinney, 29, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-3390. Scott Carpenter v. Jane Carpenter.

23-3391. Jeremy Master v. Christine Masters.

23-3392. Norris Jackson v. Nakia Jackson.

23-3395. William Vondran v. Mary Vondran.

23-3414. Todd Leonard v. Allison Leonard.

23-3416. Anita Lee v. Larry Lee.

GRANTED

22-1635. Kelsey Brady v. Miles Brady.

23-2876. Jessica Nobles v. Jodie Nobles.

23-2952. Jerelyn Berry v. James Berry.

23-2958. Yolando Grant v. Asia Grant.