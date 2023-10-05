Depth is key asset for Bisons

There really is strength in numbers for Harding in 2023.

There are a lot of things the Bisons can point to as to why they've been dominant as they have this season. Yet, a strong case can be made for Harding's deep roster being one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- reasons for its surge.

"I think you really see the depth of our team," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said following the Bisons' 64-0 blasting of Southwestern Oklahoma State last week. "When we get our ones out of there and our twos just keep on rolling, it's pretty impressive."

Simmons isn't the only one that's mentioned overall depth being a huge plus for Harding (5-0, 5-0 Great American Conference), which moved up a spot to No. 9 in the NCAA Division II rankings this week. Prior to his group's matchup with the Bisons on Sept. 23, Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield talked about how Harding's defensive line was one of the better units in the conference, particularly because of the amount of bodies Simmons can shuffle in and out.

But that defensive front isn't the only area where Harding has stockpiled talent. Its offensive backfield is just as loaded. Seven players have reached the triple-digit mark in rushing yards, with six others having run for at least 29 yards. In addition, nine players have scored at least one rushing touchdown.

In the victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State, 12 players had one carry that gained at least 6 yards. As a team, Harding finished with 462 yards on the ground.

That running back depth can also allow guys like Braden Jay, who's third on the team in rushing, to line up on special teams and block a punt like he did last week. That play led to Jay being named the GAC Special Teams Player of the Week.

"It was exciting watching him get a piece of that football," Simmons said.

ARKANSAS TECH

One in the books

Before last week's game against Northwestern Oklahoma State, Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said he believed that a victory would go a long way in curing the woes his team had experienced over the first month of the season.

The Wonder Boys will get the opportunity to test that theory after they got in the win column by blasting the Rangers 44-21 behind a monster day from quarterback Taye Gatewood. The 6-0 senior completed 19 of 20 passes for a career-high 254 yards with 4 first-half touchdowns as Arkansas Tech (1-4, 1-4 Great American Conference) opened up a 30-7 lead by halftime.

That performance earned the former Fort Smith Southside standout conference offensive player of the week honors, which is the first such award of his career. It's also the first time a Wonder Boy has garnered that accolade since 2018.

More importantly, Shipp and Co. will see if that momentum will carry over into Saturday's game at Southwestern Oklahoma State (0-5, 0-5). The Bulldogs have lost five of the past six games to the Wonder Boys, including a 22-21 setback last year in Russellville.

HENDERSON STATE

Mission accomplished

After years of enduring battles at Shawnee, Okla., Henderson State (4-1, 4-1 Great American Conference) was finally able to make Crain Family Stadium feel like its own home.

"Going over there was certainly a good win for us," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said of his team's 27-14 victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Sept. 30. "[Oklahoma Baptist] isn't a bad football team at all. And of course, we've always had a tough time playing at their place. But I thought our defense played great throughout the game, and kind of led the way for us.

"We got after their quarterback really good, too. But it's always been tough to win over there."

The Reddies, ranked No. 22 in NCAA Division II, have never lost to Oklahoma Baptist, but in their previous four games on the Bison's home field, Henderson State's average margin of victory was 4.5 points. But after allowing a first-quarter touchdown last Saturday, the Reddies kept their opponents from scoring again until there was less than a minute remaining in the game.

OUACHITA BAPTIST

Road swing next

Ouachita Baptist, ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division II, crushed Southeastern Oklahoma State 36-7 last week in the first of what Coach Todd Knight called a trio of challenges for his Tigers.

On Saturday, they'll embrace the second of those tests when they head to Ada, Okla., to play East Central (Okla.) (2-3, 2-3 Great American Conference). It'll actually be the first of two consecutive road games for OBU (5-0, 5-0), which has a crucial date at No. 9 Harding on Oct. 14.

"We said when we went in to the game [against Southeastern] that it, along with the East Central and Harding games, that it doesn't get any tougher than that," Knight said. "It's a three-game run for us. The nice thing is that one of the three is out of the way. But that East Central game will be a tough one on the road.

"It's a 2 o'clock game, too. I haven't seen the weather yet, but I'm hoping it's a little cooler than what it was [last week]."

No one has cooled off the Tigers, especially away from home. OBU has outscored Southwestern Oklahoma State and the University of Arkansas at Monticello 83-39 in its two road games. It gave up just 13 points total in the first halves of those games as well.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

On the mend

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (2-3, 2-3 Great American Conference) will try to put a stop to a three-game losing streak Saturday when it plays Southeastern Oklahoma State, but there's a chance the Boll Weevils may be without their starting quarterback.

Demilon Brown had to miss the team's previous game against East Central (Okla.) after recently suffering a broken hand. The senior was coming off a game against Ouachita Baptist where he'd accounted for 401 yards of offense with three touchdowns, but he wasn't available in the Boll Weevils' homecoming 35-28 loss to East Central.

However, UAM remained competitive throughout that game. Redshirt freshman Buddy Taylor, who started for Brown, passed for 217 yards with 2 interceptions. UAM had three different players rush for touchdowns, including two from Arlie Lee, to keep the game close.

Despite his absence, Brown is still the Great American Conference's leader in passing yard average with 261.5 yards per game. His 11 touchdown passes are also second in the league only to the 15 that's been thrown by OBU's Riley Harms. Brown has also run for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

Defense doesn't rest

Whatever halftime speech or pep talk Southern Arkansas Coach Brad Smiley has given his team at halftime this season has resonated considerably with his team.

SAU (4-1, 4-1 Great American Conference) has allowed 20 combined points in the second half, and 17 of those came during the fourth quarter against Ouachita Baptist on Sept. 16. The other three points were scored by Southeastern Oklahoma in the third quarter of the season opener.

"That's phenomenal," Smiley said. "We're averaging giving up four points a game in the second half, but really, those points came in just two contests. Three second-half shutouts in five games, that's pretty awesome. At the same time, that's where it starts for us."

The Muleriders allow 284 yards per game, which ranks third overall in the league, but their second-ranked run defense was on full display last week during a 28-21 victory over Southern Nazarene. The Crimson Storm came into the game with Division II's second-ranked rushing offense at 295 yards per outing, paced by quarterback Gage Porter, the GAC's run leader.

SAU responded by holding Porter to 59 yards, which was 88 yards below his average. Southern Nazarene had 140 rushing yards rushing total.

"I'm no defensive guru, but for me, it starts with stuffing the run and hitting the quarterback," Smiley said. "You do that, and you put teams in long yardage and predictable situations all day, and that's what our guys do a great job of."