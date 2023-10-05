ESPN’s Biancardi believes Elohim and Arkansas fit

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi sees Arkansas and consensus 4-star commitment Isaiah Elohim as a fit.

Elohim, 6-5 and 205 pounds, of Northridge (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, recently narrowed his list to Arkansas, Kansas and Villanova before choosing the Razorbacks.Elohim also had offers from UCLA, Texas, Southern Cal, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon, Washington and other programs.

Biancardi is a big fan of Elohim’s versatility.

“Elohim has college-ready strength and a lengthy frame at 6-5 that allows him to take defenders on his hip with ease to the basket,” Biancardi said. “He is a proven pull-up shooter from the midrange as he reads when to attack the open pocket of space inside the arc and outside the paint.

“His open three-point shot is developing and will complement his overall offensive game. What makes him hard to guard is he plays with force and power as he scores in transition or against a set defense in the half court. His finishing ability with advanced body control creates three-point plays once he finds his way to the rim. His defensive ability on the perimeter is untapped because of his size, power and teachable spirt.”

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 18 small forward and No. 53 overall recruit nationally. He made an official visit to Fayetteville for the BYU football game weekend on Sept. 15-17.

Elohim, who averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists as a junior for Sierra Canyon, also officially visited Kansas and Villanova, had trips planned to USC and Providence.

Biancardi sees Elohim flourishing at Arkansas.

“With Eric Musselman’s coaching background and player development record combined with Elohim’s work habits and perseverance, he should have an excellent career at Arkansas,” Biancardi said.