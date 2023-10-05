FYI Calendar: First Thursday art, First Friday Oktoberfest, so much more

Today

Plein on Main -- An open-air art competition, through Saturday, historic downtown Batesville. Winners will be on show until Oct. 25 at Gallery 246. Free. 870-262-8066.

Motion Is Lotion -- Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chapter Chicks Book Club -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We're Hooked! -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Darneisha Airhart, author of "Louder & Funnier: Alphonso Trent and His Orchestra," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour -- Fall Feelings, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Thursday Reception -- For Eloa Jane Pereira, Doug Randall, Cheryl Buell & Kathleen Siegfried, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org.

Neurodiverse Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trillium Salon Series -- Sarah Belle Reid, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Junk Ranch -- 6:30-9 p.m. today; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. $20 for today; $10 for Friday-Saturday. thejunkranch.net.

Friday

Fall Book Sale -- Hosted by Friends of the Library, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film -- "The Whisperers" (1936), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Oktoberfest -- With beer, trivia, German food, music & more, 3 p.m., downtown Bentonville. Free admission. downtownbentonville.org.

Artist Reception -- For Kim Seltzer, 5-9 p.m., Art Collective Gallery, downtown Rogers. Free. 877-5868.

"Wild Encounters" -- A performance by Blossom's Burlesque, 6 & 10 p.m., The Meteor in Bentonville. $35; the 6 p.m. show is 21 & older; the 10 p.m. show is 18 and older. eventbrite.com.

Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour -- 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $18-$42. kingoperahouse.com.

Opening Reception -- For Stanley Girard, Shelby Fleming & Alice Adelle Boatright, 7 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. 474-7767.

NWA Gridiron Show -- "The Penpire Strikes Back," 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; doors open at 6 p.m., Butterfield Trail Village Performance Center, 1923 E. Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville. $35. nwagridiron.com.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" -- A drama society's murder-mystery production is going from "bad to utterly disastrous," 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

Art Trail at Night -- 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

RPM Spinners -- A crafting club, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday -- "FrankenSTEM" by Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- Finding Your Family History, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Circle -- For needle crafters, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Maker Faire Community Build -- Rockin' Paint Party, 10 a.m.-noon & 2-4 p.m. Oct. 7 and 2-4 p.m. Oct. 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free for ages 13 and older. Register at faylib.org.

Ghostly Downtown Stroll -- A two-hour haunted walking tour, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $4-$10. fortsmithmuseum.org or 783-7841.

CB To You -- 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., ArkanSalsa Fest, Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Photographer Talk -- With Kat Wilson, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts -- Book Page Pumpkins, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Beginning Quilting -- 1-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Visit springdalelibrary.org for wait list.

Adult Workshop -- Cyanotype Self-Portraits with Briseida Ochoa, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Shadows of Fear" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pottery on the Patio -- With hands-on art, music, food & more, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. 571-2706.

Community Concert -- Fort Smith Symphony celebrates 100th birthday of ArcBest, 5 p.m., ArcBest Headquarters at 8401 McClure Drive in Fort Smith. Free. fortsmithsymphony.org.

DanceChance NWA -- With works by three emerging choreographers, 6 p.m., The Medium in Springdale. $10. nwamovementhub.com.

Movie Night -- World premiere of "Labor Day" by Julio Gomez, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Doors at 6 p.m., short films at 6:15 p.m. Hosted by River Valley Film Society. $5. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

