GAC Game of the Week

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST (3-2, 3-2) AT SO. ARKANSAS (4-1, 4-1)

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

WHY THE INTRIGUE Besides the fact that only one game separates the two teams in the Great American Conference standings, this matchup will feature three of the league's top five rushers. Also, a win for SAU would be big considering it has back-to-back games against Henderson State and Harding coming up over the next two weeks, while Oklahoma Baptist will play winless teams Southwestern Oklahoma State and Northwestern Oklahoma State during that stretch.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST RB E.J. MOORE

Before being limited to 41 yards against Henderson State a week ago, Moore had averaged 129 yards rushing in the previous two games. The sophomore, who ran for 326 yards total as a freshman last season, is fifth in the GAC with 391 yards on the ground.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS RB JARIQ SCALES

The junior had gotten off to somewhat of a slow start to the year but appears to be heating up. Scales, the GAC's fourth-leading rusher with 465 yards, ran for 151 yards and 3 scores against Arkansas Tech on Sept. 23 and 119 yards last week against Southern Nazarene.