The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: Razorback commitment Cayden Mitchell

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
2025 infielder Cayden Mitchell committed to Arkansas after making an official visit to Fayetteville for the BYU football game weekened.

An official visit during the Arkansas-BYU football game weekend helped sway third baseman/shortstop Cayden Mitchell to commit to Razorback baseball coach Dave Van Horn. 

Mitchell, 6-2 and 185 pounds, of Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, went public with his pledge on Sept 19 and chose Arkansas over Baylor, Arizona State and Kansas State.

“I chose the Razorbacks because I love what they stand for,” Mitchell said. “Player development at Arkansas is the best in the country. I just love how they operate and go about things, and they expect the best – nothing less.”

Seeing the support the Hogs get from the fans also made his decision easy. 

“The love and the support for athletes at Arkansas is unreal,” Mitchell said. 

Nickname: Caydo

Favorite thing about playing baseball: the joy of me playing the game

Coach Dave Van Horn is: Professional 

Funniest baseball moment: when I stumbled rounding first 

My favorite baseball player and why: Tim Anderson because how hard he works and he’s a infielder like me and a similar hitter

Playlist before a game: my favorite songs at the time so it could be pretty much anything 

My favorite TV show: All American 

If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: Buy a Tesla model X

My favorite influencer is: Baseball Bat bros

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why? To the 90’s because I want to see how different life was and see if it’s similar to what it’s like now

Two things that really irritate me: Chewing gum and when someone says “huh”

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lebron James 

My hidden talent is: I can juggle a soccer ball 

My favorite fast food restaurant:  Chick-fil-A because it’s fast and really good

I will never ever eat: alive food

Favorite ice cream: cookie dough

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Zendaya

What sport is the most boring to watch: golf

Nothing makes me laugh more than: my friends

I miss my: friends from Chicago 

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Dominican Republic 

I’m terrified of: heights and big bugs

Love or hate horror movies and why: Hate because I don’t like being scared 

Do you think aliens exist: yes

Best advice I’ve received: you got to face adversity to be successful 

Role model and why: Deion Sanders because the confidence he brings and how he carries himself 

People would be surprised that I: never played football in my entire life

