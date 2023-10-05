Get to know: Razorback commitment Cayden Mitchell

An official visit during the Arkansas-BYU football game weekend helped sway third baseman/shortstop Cayden Mitchell to commit to Razorback baseball coach Dave Van Horn.
Mitchell, 6-2 and 185 pounds, of Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, went public with his pledge on Sept 19 and chose Arkansas over Baylor, Arizona State and Kansas State.
“I chose the Razorbacks because I love what they stand for,” Mitchell said. “Player development at Arkansas is the best in the country. I just love how they operate and go about things, and they expect the best – nothing less.”
Seeing the support the Hogs get from the fans also made his decision easy.
“The love and the support for athletes at Arkansas is unreal,” Mitchell said.
Nickname: Caydo
Favorite thing about playing baseball: the joy of me playing the game
Coach Dave Van Horn is: Professional
Funniest baseball moment: when I stumbled rounding first
My favorite baseball player and why: Tim Anderson because how hard he works and he’s a infielder like me and a similar hitter
Playlist before a game: my favorite songs at the time so it could be pretty much anything
My favorite TV show: All American
If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: Buy a Tesla model X
My favorite influencer is: Baseball Bat bros
Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why? To the 90’s because I want to see how different life was and see if it’s similar to what it’s like now
Two things that really irritate me: Chewing gum and when someone says “huh”
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lebron James
My hidden talent is: I can juggle a soccer ball
My favorite fast food restaurant: Chick-fil-A because it’s fast and really good
I will never ever eat: alive food
Favorite ice cream: cookie dough
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Zendaya
What sport is the most boring to watch: golf
Nothing makes me laugh more than: my friends
I miss my: friends from Chicago
The one foreign country I would like to visit: Dominican Republic
I’m terrified of: heights and big bugs
Love or hate horror movies and why: Hate because I don’t like being scared
Do you think aliens exist: yes
Best advice I’ve received: you got to face adversity to be successful
Role model and why: Deion Sanders because the confidence he brings and how he carries himself
People would be surprised that I: never played football in my entire life