Greenbrier, Mayflower teachers win Milken Educator Award





An English language arts teacher from Greenbrier and a coach from Mayflower on Wednesday became the latest winners of the Milken Educator Award.

Ashley Anderson, a sixth grade literacy teacher from Greenbrier Middle School, and Andrew Harrison, an athletics coach and U.S. history teacher at Mayflower High School, didn't immediately know assemblies held in their respective schools' gymnasiums were taking place to recognize their efforts.

"I thought we were going to hear a lot of good information from the governor and we were having an assembly and they were going to come around and just see how great our school is," Anderson said.

By the time they left, though, they had each been presented with the $25,000 award and honored by a crowd that included their students, other teachers, administrators and state officials, including Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and state Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva. Milken Family Foundation chairman and founder Lowell Milken also spoke at both events and presented the award.

"When I heard my name announced as recipient, I was just floored, numbed, shocked, excited," Harrison said.

In addition to receiving the financial award, Anderson and Harrison will travel to Los Angeles in June to meet with other recipients "to begin the process of even furthering your own development," Milken said.

Anderson and Harrison were the second and third Milken award recipients in Arkansas for the 2023-2024 school year, respectively. Michael Tapee of Hellstern Middle School in Springdale received the award on Tuesday.

"I'm overwhelmed, but mostly I'm just so honored," Anderson said during an interview after the Greenbrier event. "I really just can't believe it."

Newly married, the sixth grade teacher said she'd have to "sit down" and get a budgeting expert before deciding what to do with the monetary award. However, she said she would probably start by focusing on what she could spend on her classroom.

Greenbrier School District Superintendent Scott Spainhour said Anderson was once a student at their high school. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Arkansas Tech University in 2018. She will graduate in December with a degree in educational leadership through Arkansas State University.

The district hired her "right out of college," Spainhour said. "And we knew pretty quick that she was a really, really good teacher."

In addition to being excited for Anderson and her family, the superintendent said he was also excited for the district.

"We do have lots of great teachers, and we count on all of them," he said. "And today, it helped to justify the things that we do."

Harrison is also a graduate of his district's high school. He graduated from Arkansas Tech University, earning a bachelor's degree in professional studies in 2015. He earned a master's degree from the University of Central Arkansas in educational leadership and administration in 2020.

"Being an alumni of this school, I've never seen anything like this, and it's very humbling," he said.

Harrison said Mayflower "can prepare any of us for success."

"Just because we're from a small town in the South doesn't mean that we don't have people that are intelligent and can exceed at high expectations," he said.

Harrison is also undergoing a significant life change: he and his wife are expecting their second child. The coach said he intends to "do the responsible thing" by creating a nest egg for their impending newborn and paying off minor debts, possibly including student loans.

Mayflower High School principal T.J. Slough said Harrison has done a "phenomenal job of being an example to our teachers, and to our staff and students.

"I think it is awesome recognition not only for Coach Harrison, but also for the work that our staff does as a whole," he said.

Sanders and Oliva also addressed the assemblies at each district.

"As we look around the country we want the very best students, and we want our kids to excel," Sanders said in Greenbrier. "And you are doing exactly that. And we are so proud of the work that you're doing."

In Mayflower, she said state officials were "hearing great things about what is happening at this high school. ... And the reason that good things are happening is because of the incredible students, as well as the amazing teachers that are in this school."

Sanders thanked the group for the work that they were doing, and for "representing our state so well."

Former Arkansas winners who attended the events touted the benefits of becoming a Milken Educator Award winner.

"This is the most incredible family you're about to be a part of," said Emily Howard, a third grade teacher at Drew Central Elementary School in Monticello who received the award during the previous school year.

Carman Owens, who won in 2015 while a teacher in Little Rock, said the award isn't about the money. Instead, she emphasized the connections that can be made as a recipient.

"You're part of a huge network now, and your voice now goes beyond these walls," she said. "So you're going to be given just this great platform to impact kids not just here, but everywhere."

Addressing the students at Greenbrier, Milken said he came from his home state of California "because I'm looking for an adult in this room that I've never met before." He told them about the qualities this person met, that they were a leader in pursuit of excellence for themselves and others, and that they were representative of the many, many teachers in this school and this district."

Milken told students that he believed "teachers and principals have the greatest responsibility in our country today. And I say that because we give them the awesome task of preparing every one of you so that you can have a bright future.

"We know from research and personal experience that the single most important in-school factor that determines student learning is the quality of the educator in the classroom."

However, the award founder said people often don't do enough to recognize the work of quality teachers, while athletes and entertainers often receive great honors.

"Isn't it strange that one profession, the teaching profession, is seldom part of that celebration?" he asked. "And that made no sense to me."

That's why he created the Milken Education Award, he said.

Both of Wednesday's winners also said it was important that skilled educators be recognized.

"Sometimes it can feel like a job that's motivated by intrinsic rewards, but those extrinsic awards are really typically not there all the time," he said. "We know why we do it, but sometimes we don't know if we feel appreciated by the outside world."

Anderson said educators always focus on the kids, and that they should. She added, "But it's good to celebrate the teachers, too, and show what a great career this is."

The three Arkansas winners will join 72 other recipients this school year from across the country. A total of 81 educators in Arkansas have received a Milken Educator Award since the state joined the program in 1991. The awards were first presented by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987. Nationally, more than 2,900 educators have won, with nearly $75 million total in awards given.





