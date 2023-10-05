FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team had not shot at Barnhill Arena until Wednesday night's Red-White intrasquad game, but the Razorbacks looked right at home.

The Red team shot 68.5% (37 of 54) from the field in winning 88-70 before an announced crowd of 5,478. The White team shot 55.3% (26 of 47).

"We might be a really good road shooting team," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said with a laugh.

Musselman said the Razorbacks also have yet to shoot at Walton Arena -- site of their home court -- with all of their workouts taking place in their practice facility.

"Well, the great thing is we've never practiced in Bud Walton, so maybe we'll shoot the crap out of it when we go there," Musselman said. "I mean, I think it's a good sign.

"Great for our offense. I don't know who our defensive coordinator is but he's got a lot of work to do tomorrow."

Sophomore guard Joseph Pinion led the Red team with 20 points and hit 7 of 8 shots, including 3 of 4 three-pointers.

"We really just shot the right shots and our transition offense was pretty good," Pinion said "We were getting out, we were running, and I feel like that was the key, the transition offense.

"We run, they have to run with us, and then we ultimately, normally, get a good shot out of it."

Senior guard El Ellis, a transfer from Louisville, finished with 16 points, 6 assists and 1 turnover for the Red team.

"It felt really good just to get out there for my first time playing in front of fans, being in Arkansas," Ellis said. "Being able to run the show like I was capable of, that's why I came to Arkansas.

"I want to be able to run the show and show I can get my teammates involved. I feel like I had a solid night."

Ellis missed a three-pointer to open the game, but finished 8 of 10 from the field. It was his only three-point attempt.

"I thought El was phenomenal," Musselman said. "It was addressed right away. ... His first shot of the game -- the pull-up three -- that he's not going to take again to start a game.

"You take that shot away and he goes 8 of 9, and that's really hard to do."

Senior guard Jeremiah Davenport, a transfer from Cincinnati, led the White team with 19 points -- all in the first half. He scored the White team's first 11 points, including 3 three-pointers. He hit 5 of 7 three-pointers in the first half and missed his only attempt in the second half.

"I'd say first half, I came out hot," Davenport said. "Second half didn't go my way obviously, but that happens sometimes.

"It's a scrimmage. First half, I was in my element. Second half, I kind of slipped a little bit. But I'll be better, for sure."

Senior forward Jalen Graham had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for the Red team. He's in his second season at Arkansas after transferring from Arizona State.

"Jalen Graham, he's practiced a lot better than he did last year," Musselman said. "I think he's bought into the total scheme on both sides of the ball.

"I'd like to see him rebound a little bit more in traffic. But offensively he's a really hard guy to cover, and he commands a double team.

"He's going to have to learn when people dig down or trap to get that thing out and get it back on a re-post. That'll be really important for him."

Senior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis, in his fourth season at Arkansas, had 13 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds for the Red team.

Lawson Chandler, a senior forward transfer from Memphis, had 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for the Red team. Denijay Harris, a senior transfer forward from Southern Mississippi, had 11 points.

Senior forward Makhi Mitchell had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocked shots for the White team. Freshman guard Layden Blocker had 13 points and 5 assists and freshman forward Baye Fall had 13 points.

Khalif Battle, a senior guard who transferred from Temple, didn't dress out because of soreness in his right foot. He was on crutches and had a boot on his foot.

Musselman said Battle complained of soreness Wednesday and his foot was examined by doctors. The initial examination doesn't show a broken bone, Musselman said.

"They took him for a preliminary look over at the football facility," Musselman said. "At that point there was no determination there was a break or anything.

"But I know that they're going to look at it again [today] with some different X-rays or whatever. As of now, no update, nothing other than the fact he felt uncomfortable."

Redshirt sophomore forward Travon Brazile didn't play as he is in the final stages of fully recovering from knee surgery. He has been practicing and take part in 3-on-3 drills, but not 5 of 5 yet.

"With TB, I want TB in March," Musselman said. "He's done an awesome job. He's been cleared, he's been with his rehab guy. They've done all the testing and everything's great.

"Probably could have played tonight, three minutes a half. But why? We want him to go a little bit more 3 on 3 live. He's been jumping into all of our drills.

"With the way it's going now, he's playing opening night. As long as everything progresses as is."