House GOP divided on way forward

WASHINGTON -- The removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker has left the House adrift as Republicans struggle to bring order to their fractured majority and begin the difficult and potentially prolonged process of uniting around a new leader.

The House convened briefly Wednesday and then went into recess, with North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, the caretaker speaker pro tempore, serving in the job with very little power for the foreseeable future. Other Republicans left Washington, awaiting the next steps.

According to House rules, McHenry was picked from a list McCarthy was required to keep and will serve essentially as the acting House speaker -- known as speaker pro tempore -- until the chamber figures out who will be the next leader.

The House majority leader, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., is in line for the post, but faced an immediate challenge from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the Judiciary Committee chairman and a favorite of conservatives, who quickly announced his own candidacy. Others are expected to emerge.

McCarthy, who has yet to weigh in on who should be his successor, said Wednesday that he's good friends with both men, and that "both would do great in the job."

Many doubt that anyone can get the 218 votes needed to become House speaker. Voting for McCarthy in January took 15 rounds even though he was the consensus choice of the GOP conference.

House Republicans plan to meet Tuesday evening at the Capitol for a first round of internal party voting.

"I think the circus stuff needs to happen behind closed doors," said Rep. Garret Graves, R-La.

It is shaping up to be wide-open battle just as Congress faces a new deadline to fund the government by mid-November. Work on that legislation in the House is on hold as a result of the vacancy in the speaker's office. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., called it a "dangerous situation."

At the White House, President Joe Biden said the American people still expected the government to get its work done in a timely fashion. McCarthy was ousted because he worked with Democrats to keep the government open and avoid a shutdown, and the Democratic president said, "We need to stop seeing each other as enemies."

THE CANDIDATES

Electing a new House speaker risks inflaming the divisions that have plagued House Republicans all year, particularly if lawmakers make new demands before pledging support.

Scalise, who was critically wounded in 2017 when a gunman opened fire at a GOP practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, described the Republican conference as a family "who saved my life on that field."

"Now, more than ever, we must mend the deep wounds that exist within our Conference," Scalise wrote in a statement Wednesday. "I have a proven track record of bringing together the diverse array of viewpoints within our Conference to build consensus where others thought it impossible."

The Louisianian was first sworn into Congress in 2008 after campaigning as a voice of the South and red-state Republicans more broadly. He went on to chair the Republican Study Committee, a caucus of the most conservative House members.

Scalise might, however, struggle to gain the support of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus. While Scalise is more conservative than McCarthy, the group is said to see him as part of the "establishment" and entrenched in GOP leadership. Scalise is also being treated for a form of blood cancer, forcing him away from the Capitol at times.

Jordan made his own pitch by emphasizing his oversight work and aspirations. He echoed Scalise's call for unity during "divided times."

"The problems we face are challenging, but they are not insurmountable," he said.

Jordan was elected to Congress in 2006 and has steadily risen in the ranks of the Republican conference. In January, he became chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee and has used that perch to fight those who are investigating former President Donald Trump.

Jordan was one of eight House lawmakers who were part of Trump's defense team in his first Senate impeachment trial. In one of Trump's last acts as president, he gave Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- the nation's highest civilian award.

A former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Jordan was first nominated for the speakership in January by hard-right Republicans who opposed McCarthy. At the time, however, Jordan steadfastly maintained his support for McCarthy.

Among those in Jordan's corner this time around: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who spearheaded the push for McCarthy to be removed from his leadership position.

"My mentor Jim Jordan would be great!" Gaetz posted Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a report that Jordan was entertaining a bid to be House speaker.

Jordan and Scalise are expected to be joined in the race by at least one other Republican: Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern, chair of the Republican Study Committee, the largest GOP caucus in the House.

All three men, as well as Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota, spoke at a luncheon of the Texas congressional delegation, which represents the largest bloc of GOP members in the House.

"I think you have to have a different set of skill sets, you know, I spent 35 years in business working at some of the largest corporations in the world," Hern said as he left the meeting. "Strife is something that's common when you have people working together, and finding common solutions for it takes experience."

Hern, who has been in Congress since 2018, had operated 18 McDonald's franchises in addition to other ventures.

"Thinking about a different face, somebody who's got different experiences than probably everyone else [who] is going to announce. And we're going to speak to that and see how that resonates with the folks," he said.

But some Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, say lawmakers should look outside the Capitol for their next House speaker, as the Constitution allows, and draft Trump.

Trump told reporters at a New York courthouse Wednesday that he will "do whatever it is to help" Republicans in the race for House speaker, but that he is focused "totally" on his presidential campaign.

"If I can help them during the process, I would do it. But we have some great people in the Republican Party that could do a great job as speaker," he said.

ADVICE FROM McCONNELL

The more immediate challenge for Republicans is moving past the strife that has plagued their conference in recent weeks. The raw feelings were said to be apparent at a closed meeting Tuesday evening where members unloaded their anger at the eight Republicans who joined with Democrats to depose McCarthy.

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., pointed at the lawmakers who voted against McCarthy and said, "I've never been part of a worse team," according to a Republican in the room who was granted anonymity to discuss the private session.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters on Wednesday that the next House speaker should get rid of the motion-to-vacate rule that triggered McCarthy's ouster.

"I have no advice to give to House Republicans, except one: I hope whoever the next speaker is gets rid of the motion to vacate," McConnell said. "I think it makes the speaker's job impossible, and the American people expect us to have a functioning government."

McConnell began his news conference Wednesday by thanking McCarthy "for his service" and noted that he and the California Republican "had a great personal relationship."

"I think he has much to be proud of, he avoided a government shutdown, did the inevitable with regard to the debt ceiling," McConnell said. "I'm one person who is extremely grateful for his service."

SPEAKER PRO TEMPORE

For McHenry, who stands out with his signature bow ties, his job as interim speaker marks his most public position to date during his 10 terms in the House.

But he had already risen in stature and prominence within the House. McHenry was one of McCarthy's closest allies, and helped him win the speaker's contest in January and negotiate the debt limit deal that McCarthy made with President Joe Biden earlier this year.

He helped McCarthy keep his fragile majority together until it came apart after the decision to work with Democrats to keep the federal government open rather than risk a shutdown. He gave a floor speech Tuesday supporting McCarthy.

Dee Stewart, McHenry's longtime political consultant and his first chief of staff on Capitol Hill, said it doesn't surprise him that, for now, his close friend is presiding over one of the world's most important legislative bodies.

"He's demonstrated a tremendous acumen as a member of Congress and is widely respected by most everyone who deals with him," said Stewart, who first met McHenry in 1996 at a convention of the North Carolina Federation of College Republicans.

McHenry, who will turn 48 later this month, grew up around the Charlotte area. He went to North Carolina State University before graduating from Belmont Abbey College, a small Catholic school just west of Charlotte.

While still in college, he ran unsuccessfully for a state House seat in 1998, but he won four years later at age 27. McHenry had worked for a Washington-based media consulting firm, for George W. Bush's 2000 presidential campaign, and as a special assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Labor.

After defeating the Democratic nominee in 2004, McHenry entered Congress as a hard-line conservative willing to speak against leadership. He broke against GOP leaders by upholding a campaign promise to vote against the Central American Free Trade Agreement.

But over time McHenry rose up the GOP leadership ladder, becoming the Republicans' chief deputy whip in 2015, and a key part of McCarthy's team. This year he's been the House Financial Services Committee chairman.

Known for his deadpan jokes, McHenry can also have a fiery side.

While on the dais Tuesday, he read carefully from a paper saying it would be "prudent" to recess the House so that party caucuses and conferences could meet "to discuss the path forward."

McHenry then slammed the gavel down very hard -- and the footage went viral on social media.

Information for this article was contributed by Farnoush Amiri, Stephen Groves, Chris Megerian and Mike Pesoli of The Associated Press; and by staff members of The Washington Post.

The name of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., remains on the sign at the entrance of the offices of the Speaker of the House on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 in Washington, one day after he was ousted from the Speaker's position. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)



President Joe Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leaves the offices of the Speaker of the House on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

