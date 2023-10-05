Improved defense to face strong test

FAYETTEVILLE -- Talking mid-stream about potential changes on the University of Arkansas offensive front early in his Monday news conference, Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman interjected a point he wanted to emphasize.

"I think lost in this a little bit is I've been fairly pleased with our defense," Pittman said. "Three turnovers and things of that nature."

Yes, the Razorbacks registered three takeaways -- an interception for a score by Lorando Johnson and fumble recoveries by Brad Spence and Antonio Grier -- in last week's loss to Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, taking Arkansas to 11 takeaways on the season, good for the most in the SEC and ninth in the country.

First-year defensive coordinator Travis Williams, working with carryover defensive line coach Deke Adams and fellow newcomers Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson, has Arkansas ranked 47th in total defense (339.0 yards per game) and 56th in scoring defense (23.8 points per game), both big improvements from 2022.

"We're more of an aggressive defense," junior defensive tackle Cam Ball said.

The Razorbacks will need some of that ball-hawking help and lots of aggression to slow down Saturday's opponent. Ole Miss is flexing its way to 517.4 yards per game -- eighth in the country and second in the SEC -- playing its up-tempo, balanced ball under Coach Lane Kiffin. The Rebels also average 44.6 points per game, highest in the conference and sixth in the FBS.

"We've got to score a lot of points to stay in the game," Pittman said. "You think of Lane Kiffin, and what a ... I don't know, the word 'mastermind' or whatever. He's as good a play-caller as there is in the game."

Quarterback Jaxson Dart is off to a fast start, and the tailback combination of Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV give the Rebels one of the most dynamic sets of ball carriers in the nation, operating behind a veteran offensive line.

The Rebels racked up 317 rushing yards and 389 passing yards in a 55-49 win over LSU last week, a rare instance of 300-plus yards each way.

"They do a lot of different things," Arkansas safety Jayden Johnson said. "There's a lot of RPO [Run-Pass Option] and fast pace. They do a lot of tempo. I feel like that's what puts stress on the defense is the tempo that they have."

The Rebels run a play every 22 seconds, tied for the fifth-fastest pace in the FBS.

Pittman touted the work of the Rebels' veteran offensive line on his Wednesday video conference.

"They're really good at protecting the quarterback, and they're really good at run blocking," Pittman said. "I think those are where the two things start ... [and] obviously having high-powered running backs.

"As much as we talk about Ole Miss high-powered and all that, they're a running football team. They want to run the football, and they're really good at it because you have to get out of the box to cover them. And then once you do that, they're going to run the football."

Pittman said Kiffin is excellent about anticipating defensive alignments and schemes based on offensive formations and making quick decisions when Dart checks with the sideline before a snap.

"Lane is really good about playing fast, knowing what he thinks a defense is going to line up in, and then playing fast and looking over, and then having the play answer off of what he sees on the field," Pittman said.

"That's where they have such an advantage, because they're speed, speed, speed, speed. And then if he really wants to get a look at it, he'll just clap and hold and get a look at it. Then he'll basically flood areas, and they're really good at it. Dart's been throwing the ball really well."

Ole Miss put on an offensive clinic against LSU. Its 55 points were a school record against a ranked opponent, beating the 52 points against No. 13 Arkansas in 2021.

The Rebels' season-high 706 yards were the fifth-most in school history and for their first time ever they had 700-plus yards of total offense, no sacks allowed and no turnovers in a game.

Pittman and the Razorbacks know all about the Rebels' yardage-eating attack. Arkansas jumped all over Ole Miss in last year's 42-27 win at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. But Dart heated up in the second half and the Rebels racked up 703 total yards, with Judkins (214 yards) and Zach Evans (207) both surpassing the 200-yard rushing mark and Dart passing for 240 yards.

The Rebels outgained Arkansas 703-503 in total offense.

Since Kiffin's arrival in 2020, the Rebels are averaging 512.1 yards per game, second in the nation in that span behind Ohio State (516.3).

"They have two phenomenal backs and they do have a mobile quarterback," Ball said. "I think the game plan that we're implementing this week will mainly focus on stopping those guys.

"Jaxson Dart, he's a good quarterback. He's a mobile quarterback. He has a mix of pass and run. I think he's probably one of the best runners we've seen thus far, so we mainly have to contain him on the pocket."

The Rebels also have a strong batch of wideouts, led by Jordan Watkins, Tre Harris and Dayton Wade. Watkins has 450 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, while Harris has 341 yards, 6 touchdowns and a hefty 21.3 yards per catch and Wade has 367 receiving yards and a touchdown.

"They're very key guys that we have to stop to win this game," Johnson said. "We've got to keep them in front of us and I feel like they're pretty good players for sure."





At a glance

ARKANSAS

AT NO. 16 MISSISSIPPI

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central on Saturday

WHERE Vaught-Hemingway Stadium,

Oxford, Miss.

RECORDS Arkansas 2-3, 0-2 SEC; Mississippi

4-1, 1-1

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

LINE Mississippi by 11 1/2