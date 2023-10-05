How the world works

In a recent speech in California, the stable genius Donald Trump came up with a solution to the California forest fires. He said, "We can actually dampen our forests with water that costs us nothing that will come pouring down. ... If you had dampened floors, you wouldn't have forest fires."

This is an actual quote from the leading candidate for the Republican nomination for president.

California has over 33 million acres of forests and is also just recovering from several years of severe drought. I'm not sure if he actually understands how weather and rain systems work. He believes that there is a vast supply of water in the "north" that could be diverted via canal to southern California and into the forests for free. He has also stated that California should "clean your floors, clean your forests" and that he would "get it done so fast." Just how many workers would it take to rake the leaves and remove the dead trees and undergrowth accumulated in a 33 million-acre forest, and how would they dispose of this waste material?

It is beyond belief that a person that is so ignorant of how the world actually functions can have the support of so many people. I really believe that if Trump had a stroke and was in a coma his poll numbers would not go down, but the dialogue would improve.

KEN DAY

Springdale

Purpose, belonging

I very much appreciated the article on Sept. 17 in the Perspective section titled "Social isolation." We have a program right here in our city working to address this issue among older adults.

LifeQuest of Arkansas is a nonprofit organization which serves to enhance the lives of older adults through lifelong learning and volunteer experiences. Through my years associated with LifeQuest, I have learned how vital social connection is to our members' overall health. As the article mentions, older adults are the demographic most at risk for the negative health effects of isolation.

We know that about 41 percent of our LifeQuest members live alone, and that this percentage is even higher in our community and state. At LifeQuest, this knowledge strengthens our resolve to help members build social connections by participating in lifelong learning classes, taking trips together, and volunteering in the community. Many of our members join because they're seeking connection and purpose after a significant life change; they've recently lost a spouse, retired from a long career, moved across the state or country to be nearer to children and grandchildren, or suffered a health event and need to be closer to hospitals.

I love to see members join, connect with others, get involved in classes and volunteer activities and develop a renewed sense of purpose and belonging. Volunteering in the community together, discussing books and ideas, traveling, dining, and learning together all provide opportunities to stay connected and develop meaningful, purpose-filled lives centered around healthful longevity and active aging. As the article states, there are solutions to the problems of loneliness and isolation. Thank you for highlighting this issue and for providing a few good models for positive, impactful action.

LEAH GREENFIELD

Little Rock

They created problems

The speaker of the House has succumbed to the tyranny of the minority. It is poetic justice that the party that embraces minority (Apartheid) rule is now suffering the ill effects of it.

The GOP blocked any legislation for sensible gun law despite almost 70 percent of Americans supporting it. They also eroded universally popular voting rights. Recently, MAGA moms initiated bans on books like "To Kill A Mockingbird" and the Harry Potter series even though a majority of Americans love those books.

Now, with no speaker, debt-limit legislation may blow up again and could cost American taxpayers billions.

When will Christian conservatives in the South realize that the GOP is neither Christian nor conservative? Would Jesus refuse to feed children, the poor, or the elderly? Would Jesus add $3 trillion to our debt to give tax cuts to the richest people in society?

The GOP creates chaos in government then uses that chaos to get elected to fix the very problem they created. But the problem is, it seems Republicans never fix it. They just blame Democrats for big government and big spending to clean up another GOP mess. Then they complain about cynics!

LISE FRULIO

Bentonville

Protect communities

When I graduated from college, the job I had required that I work with the communities along Arkansas 10. Among others, that included the communities of Pankey and Roland. These were both well-established communities at the time. The area was pristine with farms, trees, and wooded areas. Over the years I have observed the urban encroachment into these communities. Developers and others have completely changed the landscape.

This brings me to the point of my letter. I have been reading about the recent meeting of residents of Pankey with the Planning and Development Commission of the city of Little Rock. Unfortunately, the residents feel that they have won a battle. Time will tell that they have not. Developers and others do not usually stop until they get what they want.

I suggest that the residents of Pankey apply for some type of national registry of historic or endangered locations. If this were a white historically significant area, such as parts of downtown Little Rock, I'm sure no stone would be left unturned in preserving the area. However, the same is not usually the case for African American or other minority communities.

ANNETTE WILLIAMS

Little Rock